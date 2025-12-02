Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Los Angeles Spends a Lot of Time Fighting Not to Do Things.

8:42 AM PST on December 2, 2025

Graphics from SB79 opponents and supporters

Streetsblog USACars

Opinion: One Less Lane Ought To Fix It

Federal inaction means states must lead on reducing emissions — but their reluctance to reallocate road space for cars may doom climate goals.

December 1, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Advocates React to New New Sunset Supervisor

Let's hope this Supe works out better than Beya Alcaraz.

December 1, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro Committee Approves $7M to Tee Up 91 Freeway Widening

Metro and Caltrans anticipate spending roughly $200M to add one more westbound lane for nearly four miles through the cities of Artesia and Cerritos.

December 1, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Lots of projects underway up and down the state as we head into the end of the year.

December 1, 2025
Streetsblog USASafety

Investigation: How Trump’s U.S. DOT Is Loosening Safety Rules Meant to Protect the Public

In Trump’s second term, the agency opened 50-percent fewer investigations into vehicle safety defects, concluded 83-percent fewer enforcement cases against trucking and bus companies and started 58-percent fewer pipeline enforcement cases compared with...

November 30, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

OPINION: Where Cities are Investing, Vision Zero is Working 

As the Vision Zero Network turns 10, it's time to look at what works and what is achievable (a lot!).

November 27, 2025
