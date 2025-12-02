- LA Plans "Alternative Plan" to SB 79 (Daily News)
- Oakland to get 18 Speed Cameras (Oaklandside)
- Deep Dive on Prop. 50 Exit Polling (Fresno Bee)
- Update on Bay Area Bench Collective (DailyCal)
- LA County Seeks Input on Transit Gaps (SaMo Next)
- More on Firefighters and the Battle Over Bike Lanes (Discourse Lounge)
- Here Comes to Robotaxis (Axios)
- State E-Bike Voucher Program Is Dead, Still Zombieing Some Old Vouchers (Reddit via Biking In LA)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
Los Angeles Spends a Lot of Time Fighting Not to Do Things.
Opinion: One Less Lane Ought To Fix It
Federal inaction means states must lead on reducing emissions — but their reluctance to reallocate road space for cars may doom climate goals.
Advocates React to New New Sunset Supervisor
Let's hope this Supe works out better than Beya Alcaraz.
Metro Committee Approves $7M to Tee Up 91 Freeway Widening
Metro and Caltrans anticipate spending roughly $200M to add one more westbound lane for nearly four miles through the cities of Artesia and Cerritos.
Monday’s Headlines
Lots of projects underway up and down the state as we head into the end of the year.
Investigation: How Trump’s U.S. DOT Is Loosening Safety Rules Meant to Protect the Public
In Trump’s second term, the agency opened 50-percent fewer investigations into vehicle safety defects, concluded 83-percent fewer enforcement cases against trucking and bus companies and started 58-percent fewer pipeline enforcement cases compared with...
OPINION: Where Cities are Investing, Vision Zero is Working
As the Vision Zero Network turns 10, it's time to look at what works and what is achievable (a lot!).