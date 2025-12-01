Monday’s Headlines

Hey everyone, we'll be kicking off our End-of-the-Year Fundraising Drive tomorrow, but if you're ready to support our work now, why wait? Get started here.
- Malibu Approves Massive PCH Project (SMDP)
- Caltrans Begins Massive Repaving Project In West SF (SFGate)
- Free Carpool for EV Driver's Officially Over, Tickers $490 (SF Chron)
- "Casual Carpool" Returns! (East Bay Times)
- Rancher Blocks Access to Bike/Ped Trail in Fremont (KPIX)
- Sunnyvale Residents Push Back on Road Safety Project (SVVoice)
- Mixed Review of Plan to Reduce Traffic in Downtown Vista (OC Register)
- USDOT's Highway Trust Fund Has Been Insolvent for Decades (Fortune; paywall)
- R's commitment to Defund Walking and Biking Trails Is Bad (The Rails to Trails Conservancy)
- Fed. Complete Street Grants Often Go To Unsafe Highways (Strong Towns)