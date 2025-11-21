- SacRT Earns $40 Million for New Buses (SacBee)
- More on Transit Lane Enforcement (NBCBayArea)
- More Money for S.F. Buses (SFChron)
- Columnist Refers to Bike Safety Improvements as "Uglification" (Times of SD)
- Cost to Close LA County Beach Bike Path Gap Balloons to $1 Billion (SAN.com)
- San Diego's Friar's Road Getting Class II Bike Lanes (10 News)
- Waymo Joins LA Metro's "Mobility Wallet" Program (LAist)
- Amtrak Carries 34.5 Million Trips During Last Fiscal Year, Record Ticket Revenue of $2.7 billion. (Progressive Railroading)
- UCLA Building 19-Story Student Housing (LAT)
- Ped Deaths Rose by 70% between 2010 and 2023 (WaPo)
- CalBike Slams Trump Proposal to End Federal Transit Funding for Anything Not Cars
- Republican Chair of the House Transportation Committee Says No On Eliminating Transit Funding (Politico Pro; paywall)
- Rep. Swalwell Jumps Into Governor's Race (SacBee)
- CicLAvia Turns Melrose Into Stranger Things This Sunday (Beverly Press)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Transit agencies working with Waymo?
Thursday’s Headlines
Posted from the Oakland airport. I don't have any more travel until the end of the year so we'll be on a "normal schedule" until 2026.
Talking Headways Podcast: Emotional Consumption in China
High-speed rail has completely transformed the country. Think about that sentence: "High-speed rail has completely transformed the country." When was the last time something positive like that happened here?
Want Vancouver Skytrain in San Diego? Support People Mover to the Airport.
Vancouver is not alone in running people movers on urban rail networks. Copenhagen built its entire 26.9-mile metro using the same technology used on a Saudi Arabian university’s APM.
Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable
The Trump administration's proposal to eliminate the mass transit account of the Highway Trust Fund would be short-sighted, ineffective, and ruinous, a new analysis finds.
Driver Kills Cyclist at Alemany and Naglee
Wide, high-speed street with painted bike lanes and no protection leads to inevitable outcome. This was not an accident.
Pomona North Metro Station to get Protected Bike Connection
The two-way cycle track will run a little under two miles, and also link with bike facilities in Claremont.