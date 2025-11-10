Veteran’s Day Weekend Headlines

Streetsblog CAL will be off the rest of today and tomorrow.
- 40 Mile Coachella Bike Trail Finally Finished (KESQ)
- Caltrain Could Face Draconian Cuts (SFChron)
- Citing Commuting Changes Since Pandemic, Mountain View Cancels Bike/Ped Bridge Project (MV Voice)
- Breakdown of CA Speeding Ticket Tiers (SacBee)
- A Look at the Promise of the LA River Bike Path (SFGate)
- Heavy Rain in CA This Week (SF Chron)
- ICE Crushing "Main Street Economy" (Daily News)
- Former USDOT Exec on How States Can Salvage E-Programs (Volts)