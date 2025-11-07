Skip to Content
The Week in Short Videos

Walking future subways stops, election mail-in voter alert, and Helsinki....err Metro smart bathrooms.

11:46 AM PST on November 7, 2025

Monday

Streetsblog Los Angeles went viral with a preview of the three Metro D Line subway stations opening in early 2019. By March, Metro plans to open four new miles of subway, three new stations in Mid-City and Beverly Hills.

New Metro subway - under Wilshire - opening in early 2026 #Metro #DLine #BeverlyHills

Streetsblog California warned voters that changes to UPS policy might make ballots cast by mail after the weekend not be postmarked on time to be counted. The polls are closed, the voters have spoken, and the election results bode well for transit.

If you live away from the Bay, LA, OC, or SD...it might be too late to vote by mail. Make a plan! Changes to state law might mean a ballot mailed today or tomorrow (11/3/2025-11/4/2025) might not be postmarked in time. Find a county ballot collection box or a polling location if you haven't voted yet and live outside the four urban USPS collection centers. VoteCalifornia CaliforniaVotes VoteReady ElectionDay YesOn50

Wednesday

What happens when you’re filming a Streetsblog video and nature calls? It’s Metro’s new 'Throne' smart restrooms to the rescue! They're very easy to use.

Metro’s smart restrooms save the day! #Metro #throne

Read More:

