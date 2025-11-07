- Central Valley City Doesn't Want HSR (Fresno Bee)
- Encinitas Reversing on Road Diet, Protected Bike Lane (Union-Trib)
- Santa Monica Advocate Making an Impact with Short Video (Momentum via Next)
- Likely Passenger Could Be Disabled to Get State Parking Placard (Daily News)
- Potholes and Bad Drivers Causing Mayhem in London (Momentum)
- Two Incumbent R Congressman Prepare to Run Against Each Other (SacBee)
- Pelosi Retirement Analysis (SF Chron)
- Evergreen Headline, Different Story: What's Wrong with Tesla? (SF Chron)
- Relentlessly Negative Media Coverage Damaging Porter Campaign (LAT)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
....today with no airport coverage...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Thursday’s Headlines
There's a lot happening from the PCH in the Bu, to Waymo in SD, Muni Growth and More...
Talking Headways Podcast: Why Are We Going Backwards?
A very special discussion about why America keeps building highways, how President Trump is targeting transit and how we can all get a better federal transportation bill if we want it.
Transit Wins Big Again In Local Elections Across America
Several candidates who ran on ambitious transportation reform platforms won at the ballot box on Tuesday — but even more communities said yes to supporting transit directly.
Grand Avenue’s Future — What Do You Think?
Despite years of planning and public meetings, the City has never surveyed residents or businesses to collect meaningful, systematic input on its design or possible alternatives.