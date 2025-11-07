Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

....today with no airport coverage...

8:12 AM PST on November 7, 2025

CA High-Speed Rail rendering

  • Central Valley City Doesn't Want HSR (Fresno Bee)
  • Encinitas Reversing on Road Diet, Protected Bike Lane (Union-Trib)
  • Santa Monica Advocate Making an Impact with Short Video (Momentum via Next)
  • Likely Passenger Could Be Disabled to Get State Parking Placard (Daily News)
  • Potholes and Bad Drivers Causing Mayhem in London (Momentum)
  • Two Incumbent R Congressman Prepare to Run Against Each Other (SacBee)
  • Pelosi Retirement Analysis (SF Chron)
  • Evergreen Headline, Different Story: What's Wrong with Tesla? (SF Chron)
  • Relentlessly Negative Media Coverage Damaging Porter Campaign (LAT)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

