Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

There's a lot happening from the PCH in the Bu, to Waymo in SD, Muni Growth and More...

7:49 AM PST on November 6, 2025

Eric Demarcq via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr.

  • More on the Now-Approved Improvements on Malibu's PCH (LAist, SMDP, Biking in LA)
  • SF Chron Claims This Is the City's Worst Road
  • Electrifying Southern California Trains a Good Idea (The Urban Condition)
  • Waymo Expanding into Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit. (CNet)
  • SF Muni's Comeback (SF Gate)
  • Confused Rollout of Balboa Park Parking Fees Damages Chance
  • Santa Monica Installing Modern Bus Shelters (Next)
  • How Do Prop. 50 Results Stack Up w/Past Elections (SacBee)
  • R's Sue (Daily News)
  • LA Lifts Emergency Declaration on Homelessness (Daily News)
  • Despite Press, There Weren't a Lot of "Poll Monitors" in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • FTA Head Writes Op/Ed Going After Mamdani's Transit Policies Federal  (NY Daily News)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

