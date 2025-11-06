- More on the Now-Approved Improvements on Malibu's PCH (LAist, SMDP, Biking in LA)
- SF Chron Claims This Is the City's Worst Road
- Electrifying Southern California Trains a Good Idea (The Urban Condition)
- Waymo Expanding into Las Vegas, San Diego and Detroit. (CNet)
- SF Muni's Comeback (SF Gate)
- Confused Rollout of Balboa Park Parking Fees Damages Chance
- Santa Monica Installing Modern Bus Shelters (Next)
- How Do Prop. 50 Results Stack Up w/Past Elections (SacBee)
- R's Sue (Daily News)
- LA Lifts Emergency Declaration on Homelessness (Daily News)
- Despite Press, There Weren't a Lot of "Poll Monitors" in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
- FTA Head Writes Op/Ed Going After Mamdani's Transit Policies Federal (NY Daily News)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
There's a lot happening from the PCH in the Bu, to Waymo in SD, Muni Growth and More...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Talking Headways Podcast: Why Are We Going Backwards?
A very special discussion about why America keeps building highways, how President Trump is targeting transit and how we can all get a better federal transportation bill if we want it.
Transit Wins Big Again In Local Elections Across America
Several candidates who ran on ambitious transportation reform platforms won at the ballot box on Tuesday — but even more communities said yes to supporting transit directly.
Grand Avenue’s Future — What Do You Think?
Despite years of planning and public meetings, the City has never surveyed residents or businesses to collect meaningful, systematic input on its design or possible alternatives.
Circulate SD Opens Online Portal for Residents to Advocate for Safe Streets
Circulate San Diego makes it easier for people to tell their government they want safer streets.