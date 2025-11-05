Wednesday’s Post-Election Day Headlines

Prop. 50/Election Results
- Prop. 50 Passes (SacBee, LAT)
- Breaking Down Results (SacBee, SF Chron)
- Takeaways from Results (SacBee, OC Register)
- Big Night for Newsom (SacBee, SF Gate, SF Chron, Fresno Bee, LAT)
- What's Next? (LAT)
- Padilla Won't Run for Gov. (SacBee)
- What Was the Point of Election Watchers? (Fresno Bee)
- Column: Short Term Win Comes at High Cost (LAT)
- Mamdani Wins in NYC (Daily News)
- Dems Sweep Statewide Elections in VA, NJ, PA, GA
- Trump Sad (Guardian)
Regular Headlines
- SGV Council of Governments Launches E-bike Rebate Program (Star-News)
- New Complete Streets Project in South Whittier (Press Release)
- "Engagement before enforcement" Plan for E-bike Enforcement on SD Beach Path (Times of SD)
- Shutdown Could Hit Housing Authorities (SacBee)
- Efforts to Avoid Climate Change Have Avoided the Worst, Still Short of UN Goals (Yale 360)
- Streetsblog's Agenda for Mamdani (SBNYC)
- Guess What Causes Dementia? (NYT)