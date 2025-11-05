Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Post-Election Day Headlines

One set of election headlines. One set of "normal" headlines. Back to regular publishing tomorrow.

8:18 AM PST on November 5, 2025

Prop. 50/Election Results

Regular Headlines

  • SGV Council of Governments Launches E-bike Rebate Program (Star-News)
  • New Complete Streets Project in South Whittier (Press Release)
  • "Engagement before enforcement" Plan for E-bike Enforcement on SD Beach Path (Times of SD)
  • Shutdown Could Hit Housing Authorities (SacBee)
  • Efforts to Avoid Climate Change Have Avoided the Worst, Still Short of UN Goals (Yale 360)
  • Streetsblog's Agenda for Mamdani (SBNYC)
  • Guess What Causes Dementia? (NYT)

Circulate San Diego

Circulate SD Opens Online Portal for Residents to Advocate for Safe Streets

Circulate San Diego makes it easier for people to tell their government they want safer streets.

November 5, 2025
Election 2026

Prop. 50 Is Passed Overwhelmingly by Voters. What’s Next?

Onward!

November 5, 2025
Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

PART III: Policy Solutions to the E-Moto Problem

What happens when existing state laws don’t quite seem to fit newer types of electric motor vehicles that are being sold and used? How should we address this problem? Here's Part III of our series.

November 4, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Study: Why Can’t San Francisco Plant More Street Trees?

Advocates fight for greenery in their neighborhoods and ask the question: why is the city ripping out more trees than it's putting in?

November 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Pomona Is Becoming Bike-Friendly

Pomona has made a point of going above and beyond the basic minimums for safer streets, including bikeabilty, walkability, accessibility, and transit improvements.

November 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Election Day Headlines

Headlines are split between Election Day news and views and our "regular" stack.

November 4, 2025
