Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Election 2026

Prop. 50 Is Passed Overwhelmingly by Voters. What’s Next?

Onward!

10:12 AM PST on November 5, 2025

Proposition 50 passed in California on Tuesday with a decisive margin—roughly 4,971,914 “Yes” votes vs. 2,826,189 “No” votes, out of about 7,809,756 total votes counted as of the most recent tally. Some prognosticators were predicting a close contest. But given the collapse of the “No on 50” fundraising machine, the result was not in question and was announced within seconds of the polls closing. 

What Happens Now

Earlier this year, the legislature passed and the governor signed into law Assembly Bill 604. AB 604 created the Congressional Maps that will be used in the 2026, 2028, and 2030 Congressional elections in California. Democrats expect to pick up five or six seats in California to offset losses due to gerrymandering without voter approval in other states, most notably Texas.

Following the 2030 census, creation of the state’s Congressional map returns to the Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC), created by voters through Proposition 11 in 2008, and later expanded by Proposition 20 in 2010.

Opponents characterized Proposition 50 as a “power grab” during the campaign, arguing it undermines fairness and weakens the independent commission model. Some opponents, spurred on by the social media accounts of the president, are baselessly claiming there was fraud committed by mail-in voting. Republicans have already filed a lawsuit to overturn the election.

Current results show that Prop. 50 earned a higher percentage of the vote than Kamala Harris did against Donald Trump in 2024. Combine that with election results in Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, and it's a clear rebuke of the Trump Administration and could foreshadow similar results in 2026.

More Prop. 50

If you’d like to read more about Prop. 50, here are some links:

Proposition 50 passed in California. Here’s what you missed - CalMatters

Prop. 50 passage sets off a chain of political and legal maneuvers - Calmatters

California Prop 50 passes by wide margin in clear rebuke of Trump — San Francisco Chronicle

Passage of Prop. 50 brightens Newsom’s national prospects while casting a shadow on Trump - Los Angeles Times

When Obama endorsed Prop. 50 in California, Democrats lost their soul - Sacramento Bee

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Circulate San Diego

Circulate SD Opens Online Portal for Residents to Advocate for Safe Streets

Circulate San Diego makes it easier for people to tell their government they want safer streets.

November 5, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Post-Election Day Headlines

One set of election headlines. One set of "normal" headlines. Back to regular publishing tomorrow.

November 5, 2025
Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

PART III: Policy Solutions to the E-Moto Problem

What happens when existing state laws don’t quite seem to fit newer types of electric motor vehicles that are being sold and used? How should we address this problem? Here's Part III of our series.

November 4, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Study: Why Can’t San Francisco Plant More Street Trees?

Advocates fight for greenery in their neighborhoods and ask the question: why is the city ripping out more trees than it's putting in?

November 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Pomona Is Becoming Bike-Friendly

Pomona has made a point of going above and beyond the basic minimums for safer streets, including bikeabilty, walkability, accessibility, and transit improvements.

November 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Election Day Headlines

Headlines are split between Election Day news and views and our "regular" stack.

November 4, 2025
See all posts