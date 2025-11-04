Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Election Day Headlines

Headlines are split between Election Day news and views and our "regular" stack.

7:45 AM PST on November 4, 2025

Prop. 50/Election Day

  • All Eyes on CA and Prop 50 (SacBee)
  • Fighting Trump or Power Grab? (Union-Trib)
  • Streetsblog: Yes on 50
  • Here's a Summary of Voters' Rights in CA (SacBee)
  • Most of the Vote Probably Already In (LAT)
  • State Ready for Trump Violence/Disruption at Polls (Daily News)
  • Appeals Court Strikes Down Huntington Beach Voter ID Law (OC Reg)
  • Looking Ahead: Is Media Burying Katie Porter? (Daily News)

Regular Headlines

  • Circulate SD Creates Wayfaring for Imperial Beach (Circulate Blog)
  • CARB Even Screwed Up the Death of E-Bike Program (KQED)
  • Donors Keep Park Open as Feds Dither on Shutdown (SF Gate)
  • Vibe Shift in SF's Union Square (SF Gate)
  • Whistle Blower Receives $2.5 Million from SANDAG Case (Union-Trib)
  • ICE Torturing People in Central Valley Center (Fresno Bee)
  • Waymo Kills Beloved Cat, Spurs Calls for Reform (SF Chron)
  • LA Holds a Dodgers Parade (Daily News)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

