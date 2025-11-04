Tuesday’s Election Day Headlines

Prop. 50/Election Day
- All Eyes on CA and Prop 50 (SacBee)
- Fighting Trump or Power Grab? (Union-Trib)
- Streetsblog: Yes on 50
- Here's a Summary of Voters' Rights in CA (SacBee)
- Most of the Vote Probably Already In (LAT)
- State Ready for Trump Violence/Disruption at Polls (Daily News)
- Appeals Court Strikes Down Huntington Beach Voter ID Law (OC Reg)
- Looking Ahead: Is Media Burying Katie Porter? (Daily News)
Regular Headlines
- Circulate SD Creates Wayfaring for Imperial Beach (Circulate Blog)
- CARB Even Screwed Up the Death of E-Bike Program (KQED)
- Donors Keep Park Open as Feds Dither on Shutdown (SF Gate)
- Vibe Shift in SF's Union Square (SF Gate)
- Whistle Blower Receives $2.5 Million from SANDAG Case (Union-Trib)
- ICE Torturing People in Central Valley Center (Fresno Bee)
- Waymo Kills Beloved Cat, Spurs Calls for Reform (SF Chron)
- LA Holds a Dodgers Parade (Daily News)
Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF