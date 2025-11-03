Election PSA – Live Outside of the Bay, LA, OC, or SD? Make a Plan to Vote in Person if that Ballot Isn’t Already in the Mail

If you haven’t mailed your ballot yet, it might already be too late to trust the post office. Thanks to an under-reported change in how mail is processed, some Californians—especially those living far from one of the state’s six main postal processing centers—could find their ballots arriving too late to count. And if the president is planning to contest, belittle, or challenge in some-other-way the results tomorrow, this change could be more consequential than his plans for federal poll watchers.

California’s voting rules are designed to make it easy to vote by mail: as long as your ballot is postmarked by Election Day and arrives to the voting center within seven days, it’s valid. But here’s the catch—getting that postmark the same day you put your ballot in the mail isn’t guaranteed anymore.

The U.S. Postal Service’s recent restructuring means mail collected in Northern California, or smaller or rural communities may not be postmarked locally. Instead, it gets trucked to a larger regional center before being postmarked. Under the old system, mail was postmarked the day it was collected by a mail carrier before being shipped to the centers.

If you live outside the circles shown on the statewide map of processing centers to the right, that could put your ballot at risk. The safest move now is to skip the mailbox entirely.

Ballot drop boxes are open across California until 8 p.m. on Election Day, and every county offers at least one in-person voting option. Ballots dropped in official boxes go directly to county elections officials — no postal middleman, no uncertainty about dates. You can find the nearest one by checking your county’s elections website, or just typing “find ballot drop box near me” into your search engine of choice.

So, if you’re not near one of those centers and your ballot is still sitting on the kitchen counter, don’t panic. Find a drop box, or vote in person. With a little planning, your vote will still count.