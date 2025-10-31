The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can get all the Streetsblog California videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts, if TikTok isn't your thing.

Streetsblog L.A. videos are on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a large TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last Friday After We Published:

In Los Angeles, at the border of Los Feliz and Hollywood, at the intersection of Harvard and Franklin, Streetsblog L.A. discovered the "ultimate diva crosswalk" - a new signalized flashing-beacon crosswalk at a much-needed location.

Monday:

As hard as it may be to believe, around this time next year both the CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA) and Brightline could be laying actual track on a pair of high-speed rail lines, the first such lines in the U.S.

@streetsblogcal 2026 will be the year of High Speed Rail in Californiahighspeedrailsystem brightlinetrain califonia trains ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday:

Thanks to changes at the post office (USPS), depending on where you live it may already be too late to vote by mail. With Trump threatening to send federal monitors to election sites in an attempt to intimidate voters, this short has you covered! Learn about all the ways to get your vote counted.