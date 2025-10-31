Skip to Content
Video

The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

The ultimate diva crosswalk, high-speed rail, and how to avoid election hijinks

1:43 PM PDT on October 31, 2025

Last Friday After We Published:

In Los Angeles, at the border of Los Feliz and Hollywood, at the intersection of Harvard and Franklin, Streetsblog L.A. discovered the "ultimate diva crosswalk" - a new signalized flashing-beacon crosswalk at a much-needed location.

Monday:

As hard as it may be to believe, around this time next year both the CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA) and Brightline could be laying actual track on a pair of high-speed rail lines, the first such lines in the U.S.

@streetsblogcal

2026 will be the year of High Speed Rail in Californiahighspeedrailsystem brightlinetrain califonia trains

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday:

Thanks to changes at the post office (USPS), depending on where you live it may already be too late to vote by mail. With Trump threatening to send federal monitors to election sites in an attempt to intimidate voters, this short has you covered! Learn about all the ways to get your vote counted.

@streetsblogcal

President Trump wants to monkey around with California's election. Here's how to make sure your vote counts. election2025 California vote prop50

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

