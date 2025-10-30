Skip to Content
Headlines

Today’s Headlines

It's pedestrian blaming season! But hey, kudos to Bakersfield.

10:34 AM PDT on October 30, 2025

CA Air Resources Board (CARB)

CARB Quietly Ends the Statewide E-Bike Voucher Program

The sun sets on what was once a promising program.

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Getting California High Speed Rail Done

It took a while, but California is figuring out the best, most-cost-effective way to do fast trains.

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog California

California Officials Rally Behind Climate Superfund Act to Make Big Oil Pay

The legislature has failed to pass legislation to tax polluters for the past couple of years. Maybe next year will be different.

October 29, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The op/ed on LA Metro is CRAZY.

October 29, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

An Olympian Task: Replicating Paris’s Bike Boom in Los Angeles

The Olympics can help transform the streets of Los Angeles — if they look to the example of Paris.

October 28, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Eyes on the Street: North Berkeley BART Bike Improvements

Advocates celebrate another ribbon cutting on some great bike infrastructure to improve connections at North Berkeley BART. It needs more concrete though.

October 28, 2025
