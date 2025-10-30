- How California and NY are Taking on NIMBYs (EastBayTimes)
- Bakersfield PD Advises Drivers Not to Hit Children With Car Tomorrow (Bakersfield Now)
- SaMo Begins Construction On East Pico Ped Safety Project (Canyon News)
- OC Register Engages in Some Light Victim Blaming
- New E-Bike Regs in San Marcos, Stanton (North Coast Current, FOX5, Tribune)
- Carlsbad Reverses Course on Another Roundabout (Union-Trib)
- Painted Bike Lanes Not Enough to Make ANYONE Feel Safe (Momentum)
- Q&A With Scott Wiener on a Changed San Francisco, Transit, Housing and his Run for Congress (SFExaminer)
- L.A. Leaders Rally For Yes On 50 (Sentinel)
Headlines
Today’s Headlines
It's pedestrian blaming season! But hey, kudos to Bakersfield.
