Tuesday’s Headlines

- More on Caltrain Ridership and Electrification (SmartCitiesDive)
- ICE Abducts More Than 40 People From Streets, Bus Stops (L.A. Taco)
- Santa Ana Seeing Uptick In ICE Raids (Voice of OC)
- Day One on the Richmond Bridge Without Bike Lanes: Same Congestion, More Chaos (Grandview Independent)
- California HSR Getting Built (KALW)
- OCTA Opens San Juan Creek Rail Bridge (Progressive Railroading)
- Cap n' Trade Becomes Cap n' Invest (LawReview)
- Sacramento LRT Could be Disrupted (SacBee)
- Society Will Accept a Deadly AV Crash (SFGate)
- Massive Crane Deploys for BART Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)
- L.A. Metro Extends Service When Dodgers Go Extra Innings (Reddit)
- Save Money on Road Repairs By Hiring Top Engineers (CityLab)
- Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Updates Transportation Plans (SMDP)
- Black Leaders Support Prop 50 To Preserve Civil Rights (Capital & Main)
- Don't Forget: Trump USPS Wants Ballot Chaos, Get Yours In the Mail Today (SacBee)
- And Don't Forget His "Election Monitors" (Fresno Bee)
- More Than 4 Million People Already Cast Ballots (OC Register)
- Can I Proceed if a Red Light Won't Turn Green? (SacBee)
- No
- Driver Dies Crashing Car Off Santa Cruz Wharf (KSBW)
