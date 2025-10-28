Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

12:11 PM PDT on October 28, 2025

The massive crane getting deployed for BART’s San Jose extension. Photo: VTA

  • More on Caltrain Ridership and Electrification (SmartCitiesDive)
  • ICE Abducts More Than 40 People From Streets, Bus Stops (L.A. Taco)
  • Day One on the Richmond Bridge Without Bike Lanes: Same Congestion, More Chaos (Grandview Independent)
  • California HSR Getting Built (KALW)
  • OCTA Opens San Juan Creek Rail Bridge (Progressive Railroading)
  • Cap n' Trade Becomes Cap n' Invest (LawReview)
  • Sacramento LRT Could be Disrupted (SacBee)
  • Society Will Accept a Deadly AV Crash (SFGate)
  • Massive Crane Deploys for BART Extension (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • L.A. Metro Extends Service When Dodgers Go Extra Innings (Reddit)
  • Save Money on Road Repairs By Hiring Top Engineers (CityLab)
  • Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Updates Transportation Plans (SMDP)
  • Black Leaders Support Prop 50 To Preserve Civil Rights (Capital & Main)
    • Don't Forget: Trump USPS Wants Ballot Chaos, Get Yours In the Mail Today (SacBee)
    • And Don't Forget His "Election Monitors" (Fresno Bee)
    • More Than 4 Million People Already Cast Ballots (OC Register)
  • Can I Proceed if a Red Light Won't Turn Green? (SacBee)
    • No
  • Driver Dies Crashing Car Off Santa Cruz Wharf (KSBW)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

