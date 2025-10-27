- After Passage of Housing Near Transit Bill, NIMBYs Switch to Fighting Transit (CalMatters)
- Confusing Bike Lane Ban Starts on Richmond Bridge (Berkeleyside)
- Pasadena Has an E-Bike Rebate Program (Pasadena Now)
- What Are the Motives Behind the Dodgers Gondola? (LAT)
- BART Struggling with Delays, Closures (East Bay Times)
- Feds. Decide to Leave Bay Area Alone from Guard/ICE Surge (SF Gate)
- Spaceman Duffy Threatens $160 million from CA Because We Issue Commercial Driver's Licenses to Noncitizens (LAT)
- Some Día de los Muertos Celebrations Canceled Because of ICE (Berkeleyside)
- Yes on 50 Polls Well, No on 50 Runs Out of Cash (SacBee)
- Trump Trying to Suppress Vote in Blue States (Bakersfield Now)
- Heat Advisory for SoCal (OC Register)
- Mayor's Make Bike Riding Bet for World Series Loser (Toronto City News)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
NIMBY's React to SB 79, Yes on 50 Gaining, More Trump v CA
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA
No Kings! Yes Toronto Barrier Bike Lanes! Yes Bikes on Trains! Yes on 50!
Friday’s Headlines
Why does it always take a tragedy?
Metro Board Approves Union Station Run-Through Tracks Project
Construction of the initial phase of "Link US" Union Station upgrades - including a new rail bridge over the 101 Freeway - is expected to get underway in 2026.
Report: Lessons from California’s HSR Project
A new paper from the Mineta Institute looks at California's high-speed rail project—and how to do better moving forward.
Talking Headways Podcast: Life After Cars
Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon of The War on Cars podcast on their new book, opposing views, Turtle Jesus and potential off-ramps towards car-free cities.
Transform : Traffic Congestion Is a Housing and Transit Problem, Not a Highway Problem
Even the smartest engineer will come up with the wrong answer when they start with the wrong assumptions.