Video

The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

No Kings! Yes Toronto Barrier Bike Lanes! Yes Bikes on Trains! Yes on 50!

3:51 PM PDT on October 24, 2025

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can get all the Streetsblog California videos at InstagramFacebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts if TikTok isn't your thing. Streetsblog L.A. videos are on TikTok, YouTube ShortsBlueskyInstagram, and Facebook.

This week, we also have a bonus video from the Streetsblog NYC channel with a clip of the three remaining NYC mayoral candidates opining on enforcing traffic laws on delivery people.

Monday:

Downtown Los Angeles has a new "Toronto Barrier" protected bike lane. There has to be some World Series symbolism at plan here, no? Read more about the pilot, and give L.A. City input via an online survey.

Tuesday:

NO Kings!

@streetsblogcal

Californians said NO to federal overreach and "King Trump" and YES to people power. Join the NoKings movement — change starts with us! 💪🇺🇸 California NoKingsRally Movement #YesOn50

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California


Wednesday:

Want to take your bike on Metro rail, but aren't sure how to navigate the escalators? Streetsblog shares one very simple helpful tip.

@streetsblogla8

Tip for taking your bike on Metro: if you go on the escalator, squeeze your brakes #metro #bikela #bikesontransit #transittips #lookoutforhawks

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Thursday:

The federal government is monkeying around with the postal service. Get your mail-in ballots in the box now!

@streetsblogcal

Trump Doesn't Want Your Mail in ballot to count, get it in early. #voteearly #votebymail #YESON50 “State officials are warning that if you’re voting by mail this year, get that ballot in as soon as possible.” “New Postal Service rules mean your ballot gets postmarked the day it’s processed, not the day you drop it in the box or at the post office.”

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

BONUS! Video

@streetsblognyc

NYC’s mayoral candidates — Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa — answered a question about e-bike regulation at the second debate on Wednesday October 22 #zohranmamdani #cuomo #curtissliwa #ebike #nyc

♬ original sound - Streetsblog NYC

Read More:

