The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

This week, we also have a bonus video from the Streetsblog NYC channel with a clip of the three remaining NYC mayoral candidates opining on enforcing traffic laws on delivery people.

Monday:

Downtown Los Angeles has a new "Toronto Barrier" protected bike lane. There has to be some World Series symbolism at plan here, no? Read more about the pilot, and give L.A. City input via an online survey.

Tuesday:

NO Kings!



Wednesday:

Want to take your bike on Metro rail, but aren't sure how to navigate the escalators? Streetsblog shares one very simple helpful tip.

Thursday:

The federal government is monkeying around with the postal service. Get your mail-in ballots in the box now!

@streetsblogcal Trump Doesn't Want Your Mail in ballot to count, get it in early. #voteearly #votebymail #YESON50 “State officials are warning that if you’re voting by mail this year, get that ballot in as soon as possible.” “New Postal Service rules mean your ballot gets postmarked the day it’s processed, not the day you drop it in the box or at the post office.” ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

