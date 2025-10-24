- Child Dies Where Advocates Had Begged for Signage, Crosswalks (Union-Tribune)
- New State Transit Oriented Development Law (SB 79) (NationalLawReview)
- Palo Alto Grapples with Transit Housing Law (PaloAltoPost)
- Monday Marks the End of Bike Commuting Via the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (MercNews)
- Pasadena North Fair Oaks Project Includes Road Diet (Pasadena Now)
- More On Culver City Robertson Complete Street (CC Crossroads, Urbanize)
- Volunteers Help Keep Kern Bike Path Safe Since Nobody Else Will (ABC 23)
- Lime To Bring New Limeglider E-Scooters To L.A. (NBC4)
- Billionaires Got Trump to Back off Surge in S.F. (SFChron)
- Caltrans Clears Encampents on 99 Outside of Bakersfield (Bakersfield Now)
- Report: Fixing infrastructure Better for Jobs Than Building Highways (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Torched On Massive LAX Roadway Widening
- Anaheim Considers Ballot Measure on Raising Fees for Tickets, Parking (OC Register)
- Head on Crash Causes Massive Oil Spill on Central CA City (Fresno Bee)
- USDOT's War on Sikh Truckers (SacBee)
- "What Went Wrong" When Marines Fired Ordinance Near Freeway (OC Register)
- Uhm...a lot?
- Actually, Kid Should Play in the Street (The Conversation)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Why does it always take a tragedy?
The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA
No Kings! Yes Toronto Barrier Bike Lanes! Yes Bikes on Trains! Yes on 50!
Metro Board Approves Union Station Run-Through Tracks Project
Construction of the initial phase of "Link US" Union Station upgrades - including a new rail bridge over the 101 Freeway - is expected to get underway in 2026.
Report: Lessons from California’s HSR Project
A new paper from the Mineta Institute looks at California's high-speed rail project—and how to do better moving forward.
Talking Headways Podcast: Life After Cars
Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon of The War on Cars podcast on their new book, opposing views, Turtle Jesus and potential off-ramps towards car-free cities.
Transform : Traffic Congestion Is a Housing and Transit Problem, Not a Highway Problem
Even the smartest engineer will come up with the wrong answer when they start with the wrong assumptions.
Thursday’s Headlines
If the Mayor of San Francisco really got Trump to call off ICE raids, maybe we could all borrow the transcript?