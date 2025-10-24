Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Why does it always take a tragedy?

10:22 AM PDT on October 24, 2025

Richmond San Rafael Bridge. Photo by Warren Wells

Video

The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

No Kings! Yes Toronto Barrier Bike Lanes! Yes Bikes on Trains! Yes on 50!

October 24, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro Board Approves Union Station Run-Through Tracks Project

Construction of the initial phase of "Link US" Union Station upgrades - including a new rail bridge over the 101 Freeway - is expected to get underway in 2026.

October 23, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoState Agencies

Report: Lessons from California’s HSR Project

A new paper from the Mineta Institute looks at California's high-speed rail project—and how to do better moving forward.

October 23, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Life After Cars

Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon of The War on Cars podcast on their new book, opposing views, Turtle Jesus and potential off-ramps towards car-free cities.

October 23, 2025
Streetsblog California

Transform : Traffic Congestion Is a Housing and Transit Problem, Not a Highway Problem

Even the smartest engineer will come up with the wrong answer when they start with the wrong assumptions.

Zack Deutsch-Gross
October 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

If the Mayor of San Francisco really got Trump to call off ICE raids, maybe we could all borrow the transcript?

October 23, 2025
