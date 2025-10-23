- ICE Arrives in Alameda (Oaklandside, SFChron, SFGate, Berkeleyside)
- Lurie Says Trump Called of ICE in SF after Phone Call (SacBee)
- Brightline Hopes to Break Ground in 2026 in CA (Victorville DP)
- New CA Law Prompts Anti-Bus Burbank Residents To Still Be Anti-Bus (LAist)
- Tesla to Expand Testing Robo Taxis on San Francisco (Verge)
- Study Says Climate Change Very Likely Factor In Fire Severity (LAist)
- 1 in15 Subprime Borrowers Underwater on Auto Loans (NYT)
- Why Is Trump Taking a Wrecking Ball to Infrastructure? (Crain's; paywall)
- Liability Insurance for Commuter Rail Expected to Spike if a Bipartisan U.S. House Bill Isn't Passed (Smart Cities Dive)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
If the Mayor of San Francisco really got Trump to call off ICE raids, maybe we could all borrow the transcript?
