Thursday’s Headlines

If the Mayor of San Francisco really got Trump to call off ICE raids, maybe we could all borrow the transcript?

10:43 AM PDT on October 23, 2025

  • ICE Arrives in Alameda (OaklandsideSFChronSFGateBerkeleyside)
  • Lurie Says Trump Called of ICE in SF after Phone Call (SacBee)
  • Brightline Hopes to Break Ground in 2026 in CA (Victorville DP)
  • New CA Law Prompts Anti-Bus Burbank Residents To Still Be Anti-Bus (LAist)
  • Tesla to Expand Testing Robo Taxis on San Francisco (Verge)
  • Study Says Climate Change Very Likely Factor In Fire Severity (LAist)
  • 1 in15 Subprime Borrowers Underwater on Auto Loans (NYT)
  • Why Is Trump Taking a Wrecking Ball to Infrastructure? (Crain's; paywall)
  • Liability Insurance for Commuter Rail Expected to Spike if a Bipartisan U.S. House Bill Isn't Passed (Smart Cities Dive)

Transform : Traffic Congestion Is a Housing and Transit Problem, Not a Highway Problem

Even the smartest engineer will come up with the wrong answer when they start with the wrong assumptions.

October 23, 2025
Streetsblog USAMobility Justice

PROWAG Passed. Now What?

"Even though we do not yet have a set of comprehensive federally enforceable rules telling us how to make our streets and sidewalks accessible, there is still lots of work to do."

October 22, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Culver City Cuts Ribbon to Open Robertson Blvd Bus/Bike Facility

This morning Culver City officially opened its Robertson Boulevard Complete Street project. Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien cut the ceremonial ribbon before a crowd of about 60. Culver City’s Chief Transportation Officer, Diana Chang, spoke about how Robertson is now “safer for everyone” and how the project demonstrates the city’s commitment to multimodal mobility, safety,…

October 22, 2025
Streetsblog California

StreetSmart 11: Exploring Fire Department Tensions in the “War for Street Space”

Why are some fire departments blocking safer street designs? On this week’s StreetSmart Podcast, Damien Newton talks with UC Berkeley’s Zach Lamb about his new report on the tensions shaping the “war for street space.”

October 22, 2025
Wednesday’s Headlines

Sometimes my other duties for Streetsblog get me off to a later start for SBCAL than I'd like. Sorry!

October 22, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

SPUR Talk: OakDOT Director Josh Rowan on Safety, Speed, and Rethinking Streets

"If you’re not comfortable walking from that bus stop, you’re not going to take the bus in the first place."

October 21, 2025
