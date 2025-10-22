Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Sometimes my other duties for Streetsblog get me off to a later start for SBCAL than I'd like. Sorry!

12:14 PM PDT on October 22, 2025

Screenshot

  • Massive Mixed Use Near San Jose Train Station (Merc-News)
  • LA Rejects Several Early Measure HLA Appeals (Bikas)
  • Pasadena Council Reviews 710 Stub Plans (Pasadena Now)
  • Culver City Holds Ribbon Cutting for Bike/Bus Lane (Crossroads)
  • Culver City Also Planning "Entertainment Zone" (SaMo Next)
  • Travel Website Lists Stockton, STOCKTON, As the Country's Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists
  • La Mesa Police Officer Killed by Traffic During Stop (Union-Trib)
  • I Confess, I'm Looking Forward to Stranger Things/CicLAvia (Biking in L.A.)
  • Newsom Working on Another National Guard Lawsuit (SacBee)
  • Guard Being Used for Food Assistance During Federal Shutdown (OC Register)
  • Early Voting Data on Prop. 50 (SacBee)
  • CityLab Talks to "The War on Cars"

StreetSmart 11: Exploring Fire Department Tensions in the “War for Street Space”

Why are some fire departments blocking safer street designs? On this week’s StreetSmart Podcast, Damien Newton talks with UC Berkeley’s Zach Lamb about his new report on the tensions shaping the “war for street space.”

October 22, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

SPUR Talk: OakDOT Director Josh Rowan on Safety, Speed, and Rethinking Streets

"If you’re not comfortable walking from that bus stop, you’re not going to take the bus in the first place."

October 21, 2025
California Bicycle Coalition

California Bicycle Summit 2026 Dates, Location Announced

In 2026, the Summit will return to Sacramento on April 23 and 24. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join CalBike on Wednesday, April 22, for a rare bicycle-focused optional lobby day in our state’s capitol.

Kevin Claxton
October 21, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Malibu Marks Two Years Since Tragic PCH Crash, Highlights Major Safety Progress

“That day became a turning point. Malibu has been united in one purpose — to make PCH safer for everyone.”

October 21, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 21, 2025
Streetsblog USAVision Zero Cities

Vision Zero Cities: Fund Transit — Or Lose It

Got a transit vision? Check out how several cities struggled and then rebounded.

October 20, 2025
