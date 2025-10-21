Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:07 AM PDT on October 21, 2025

  • Consultants Might Have Underestimated Waste at OC's Great Park (Register)
  • BART Aims for "Civic Center-style Revival" for Another Station (SF Chron)
  • Paper Wonders Where's the New Housing? (SMDP)
  • Court Rules Trump Can Use CA National Guard to Invade Other States (SacBee)
  • How Huntington Beach Went MAGA (SF Gate)
  • Trump Cuts Aimed at Bay Area (East Bay Times)
  • NHTSA Investigating Whether Waymos Are Dangerous After... (Reuters)
  • ...Waymo Illegally Passes a School Bus (SFChron)
  • 40% of Americans Think Transit "Unsafe" (The Atlantic; paywall)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

