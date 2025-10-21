- Consultants Might Have Underestimated Waste at OC's Great Park (Register)
- BART Aims for "Civic Center-style Revival" for Another Station (SF Chron)
- Paper Wonders Where's the New Housing? (SMDP)
- Court Rules Trump Can Use CA National Guard to Invade Other States (SacBee)
- How Huntington Beach Went MAGA (SF Gate)
- Trump Cuts Aimed at Bay Area (East Bay Times)
- NHTSA Investigating Whether Waymos Are Dangerous After... (Reuters)
- ...Waymo Illegally Passes a School Bus (SFChron)
- 40% of Americans Think Transit "Unsafe" (The Atlantic; paywall)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
California Bicycle Summit 2026 Dates, Location Announced
In 2026, the Summit will return to Sacramento on April 23 and 24. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join CalBike on Wednesday, April 22, for a rare bicycle-focused optional lobby day in our state’s capitol.
Vision Zero Cities: Fund Transit — Or Lose It
Got a transit vision? Check out how several cities struggled and then rebounded.
BART, Muni, and Safe Streets Advocates Helped ‘No Kings’ Rallies Succeed
Transit and safe streets advocates rose to the occasion.
California Rallies for No Kings
California shows up for No Kings!
Monday’s Headlines
Yeah. They really shot a missile at us.
Advocates: The Senate’s Chance to Ensure America’s Public Transit Future Is Now
Congress is in the process of writing America's next big transportation bill — and more than 100 organizations are demanding it deliver for transit.