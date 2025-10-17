The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can get all the Streetsblog California videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts if TikTok isn't your thing. As for Streetsblog L.A., we share a YouTube Shorts account, but you can also view their work Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook in addition to TikTok.
Now that we're doing this post for two Streetsblogs, we're going to do the videos in chronological order.
On Monday, Streetsblog L.A. posted scenes from Sunday's CicLAvia open streets event, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the first CicLAvia in 2010.
Streetsblog California also posted on Monday, a video celebrating the passage of legislation making it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered on adjacent streets.
On Wednesday, Streetsblog CAL was back with a video explaining the two newly signed laws that will increase the use of cameras on highways protecting workers, and intersections protecting, well, everyone.
Yesterday, Streetsblog California posted another legislative explainer, this time discussing the next steps needed to balance the books for Bay Area transit agencies.
Streetsblog L.A. posted a lighthearted video on an oddball dome roof in the Beverly/Vermont Metro station that makes your voice reverberate.
Then earlier today, Streetsblog CAL posted a short video for anyone looking to find a No Kings rally tomorrow.