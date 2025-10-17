Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

New Legislation! CicLAvia! No Kings! A Metro echo dome! All of this week's Streetsblog California and Streetsblog Los Angeles short videos in one place.

4:51 PM PDT on October 17, 2025

Cyclist at CicLAvia in downtown L.A.

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can get all the Streetsblog California videos at InstagramFacebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts if TikTok isn't your thing. As for Streetsblog L.A., we share a YouTube Shorts account, but you can also view their work Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook in addition to TikTok.

Now that we're doing this post for two Streetsblogs, we're going to do the videos in chronological order.

On Monday, Streetsblog L.A. posted scenes from Sunday's CicLAvia open streets event, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the first CicLAvia in 2010.

@streetsblogla8

CicLAvia celebrates 15 years of open streets events across Southern California #CicLAvia

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Streetsblog California also posted on Monday, a video celebrating the passage of legislation making it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered on adjacent streets.

@streetsblogcal

Back when I was a safety advocate, i used to joke that I was jealous of the Safe Streets to School Advocates, after all what’s an easier sell than “kids should be safe going to school.” “Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 382 to make it a little safer for those same kids It lowers the default speed limit in school zones from 25 mph to 20 mph. “Until January 1, 2031, local authorities may adopt 20 mph school zone limits. After that date, 20 mph becomes the standard — with conditions (e.g. “children present” signs, posted hours) built in. It also allows 15 mph limits in residential streets near schools under certain circumstances. “This law aims to reduce accidents and protect students on foot. Slower speeds give drivers more time to react—especially around schools. Local governments will need to update signage and enforce the new limits. #StreetsblogCalifornia #saferoutestoschool

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

On Wednesday, Streetsblog CAL was back with a video explaining the two newly signed laws that will increase the use of cameras on highways protecting workers, and intersections protecting, well, everyone.

@streetsblogcal

Newsom signs a pair of new laws that will increase the use of cameras to make work safer for highway workers and intersections safer for everyone.#trafficcameras #streetsblog

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Yesterday, Streetsblog California posted another legislative explainer, this time discussing the next steps needed to balance the books for Bay Area transit agencies.

@streetsblogcal

Bay Area Voters will get their say on transit funding. Now that SB 63 has passed, Bay Area voters will have a say in whether or not to fund transit next November....but there' several other milestones that have to be reached first.#StreetsblogCalifornia #transit #BART #MUNI #VTA

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Streetsblog L.A. posted a lighthearted video on an oddball dome roof in the Beverly/Vermont Metro station that makes your voice reverberate.

@streetsblogla8

There’s a dome spot at the Beverly-Vermont Metro B Line Station where your voice reverberates! #metro #beverlyvermont #koreatown

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Then earlier today, Streetsblog CAL posted a short video for anyone looking to find a No Kings rally tomorrow.

@streetsblogcal

Find your local No Kings rally. NoKings California Democracy StandUpCA ProtestForChange CivicAction NoKingsRally

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

