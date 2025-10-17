The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can get all the Streetsblog California videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts if TikTok isn't your thing. As for Streetsblog L.A., we share a YouTube Shorts account, but you can also view their work Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook in addition to TikTok.

Now that we're doing this post for two Streetsblogs, we're going to do the videos in chronological order.

On Monday, Streetsblog L.A. posted scenes from Sunday's CicLAvia open streets event, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the first CicLAvia in 2010.

Streetsblog California also posted on Monday, a video celebrating the passage of legislation making it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered on adjacent streets.

@streetsblogcal Back when I was a safety advocate, i used to joke that I was jealous of the Safe Streets to School Advocates, after all what’s an easier sell than “kids should be safe going to school.” “Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 382 to make it a little safer for those same kids It lowers the default speed limit in school zones from 25 mph to 20 mph. “Until January 1, 2031, local authorities may adopt 20 mph school zone limits. After that date, 20 mph becomes the standard — with conditions (e.g. “children present” signs, posted hours) built in. It also allows 15 mph limits in residential streets near schools under certain circumstances. “This law aims to reduce accidents and protect students on foot. Slower speeds give drivers more time to react—especially around schools. Local governments will need to update signage and enforce the new limits. #StreetsblogCalifornia #saferoutestoschool ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

On Wednesday, Streetsblog CAL was back with a video explaining the two newly signed laws that will increase the use of cameras on highways protecting workers, and intersections protecting, well, everyone.

Yesterday, Streetsblog California posted another legislative explainer, this time discussing the next steps needed to balance the books for Bay Area transit agencies.

Streetsblog L.A. posted a lighthearted video on an oddball dome roof in the Beverly/Vermont Metro station that makes your voice reverberate.

Then earlier today, Streetsblog CAL posted a short video for anyone looking to find a No Kings rally tomorrow.