- SBLA Bluesky Vid Tours Voice-Reverb Spot At Vermont/Beverly
- San Jose's Red Light Camera Program (NBCBayArea)
- Long Beach Speed Camera Program Update (LB Post)
- More on Transit Funding Measure (KALW, LocalNewsMatters, BondBuyer)
- Pasadena Residents Come Out for "Slow Speed Greenways" (Colorado Blvd.)
- More on Calls for Troops in San Francisco (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Trump Threatens to "Pull Olympics" from L.A. (Guardian)
- ICE Arrests Surge in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
- LA County Declares State of Emergency Over ICE (Daily News)
- Trump Dismantles Reagen-Era Program Supporting Minority and Woman-Owned Businesses (Equipment World)
- In Some States, Speed Limits Are Rising (USA Today)
- Get Your Mail-in Ballot in the Mail Soon! (LAT)
- No Kings (SacBee)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Headlines are dominated by red lights and Trump.
The Audacious Idea to Connect America With Trails Is More Necessary Now Than Ever
Seattle's bike blogger takes a ride on some of Washington's best rail trails — and makes the case for extending the "Great American Rail Trail" across the country.
What was signed: More Cameras, Faster Builds for Transit/Bike/Ped, More Time for Breathalyzers after DUI’s
He may have waited to the last second, but the Governor made some big news and made big promises yesterday.
Gov’s Signature on SB 63 Launches Campaign to Fund Transit
There will be a ballot measure to fund Bay Area transit in November of 2026. But now the real work begins: building support, gathering signatures, and getting a majority of voters to approve it.
Huntington and Fremont to get Complete Street Redesigns in South Pasadena
Early concepts portray lush, green streets - with pedestrian, bike, and bus facilities.
Tuesday’s Headlines
More on some of the legislation signed before the deadline, and we'll have a final wrap later today.
Sneak Peek: In Their Book, ‘The War on Cars’ Hosts Explore Life After the Automobile
...and why it's so urgent that we work for a better future.