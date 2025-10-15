Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Headlines are dominated by red lights and Trump.

9:49 AM PDT on October 15, 2025

Image: Colorado Blvd, https://www.coloradoboulevard.net/pasadena-residents-rally-behind-safer-streets-as-greenways-plan-advances/

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog USARail

The Audacious Idea to Connect America With Trails Is More Necessary Now Than Ever

Seattle's bike blogger takes a ride on some of Washington's best rail trails — and makes the case for extending the "Great American Rail Trail" across the country.

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog California

What was signed: More Cameras, Faster Builds for Transit/Bike/Ped, More Time for Breathalyzers after DUI’s

He may have waited to the last second, but the Governor made some big news and made big promises yesterday.

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Gov’s Signature on SB 63 Launches Campaign to Fund Transit

There will be a ballot measure to fund Bay Area transit in November of 2026. But now the real work begins: building support, gathering signatures, and getting a majority of voters to approve it.

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Huntington and Fremont to get Complete Street Redesigns in South Pasadena

Early concepts portray lush, green streets - with pedestrian, bike, and bus facilities.

October 14, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More on some of the legislation signed before the deadline, and we'll have a final wrap later today.

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog USABooks and Authors

Sneak Peek: In Their Book, ‘The War on Cars’ Hosts Explore Life After the Automobile

...and why it's so urgent that we work for a better future.

October 13, 2025
