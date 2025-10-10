The Week(s) in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our other videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Last week I took some time off to celebrate my daughter’s birthday and Streetsblog Los Angeles launched their own TikTok channel, so we have a lot of videos to cover.

First, welcome to the world of short video Streetsblog Los Angeles! If you’re on TikTok, you should give them a follow at their official channel. They’ve kicked off their video series with a tour of the first mile/last mile connections on Santa Monica's portion of the E Line and the Bus Rapid Transit Line in the San Gabriel Valley.

@streetsblogla8 Santa Monica’s excellent first/last mile connections nearly complete at the Bergamot E Line Station ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

A lot of the videos produced for Streetsblog California focused on what the governor has, and hasn’t, signed into law. They include a push for the governor to sign red-light camera reforms, a look at the bills we’re still waiting for the governor to sign or veto, and announcements of the signing of a pair of controversial bills.

@streetsblogcal SAFE Urges the Governor to sign legislation for create safe intersections. Earlier this week, Streets Are For Everyone, or just SAFE, held a press event in Sacramento urging the Governor to sign Senate Bill 720, which modernizes the state’s regulations for red light camera programs. Usually in these videos, we try to cram as much information into sixty seconds as we can, but this time we’re just going to show you pictures of the 195 chairs and yellow roses set up by SAFE, one each for a person who lost their life in California in 2023 due to drivers ignoring a red light. For more on SB 720 visit Streets Are For Everyone.org or Streetsblog California at ca.streetsblog.org #streetsblogcalifornia #StreetsAreForEveryone ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

@streetsblogcal Governor Newsom signs legislation to make it easier to expand a highway through an environmentally sensitive marsh, but not a half dozen transit and safety bills.#StreetsblogCalifornia ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

@streetsblogcal Senate Bill 79 has been signed into law California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 79, the Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, into law. The bill, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco, aims to boost housing production near public transit stations — areas where advocates say new housing is most sustainable but hardest to build. Under SB 79, local governments will have to allow greater residential density and streamline approvals for affordable and mixed-income housing within a half mile of major transit stops. Governor Newsom said the measure addresses California’s long-standing disconnect between housing and transit investment, writing in his signing message: “For too long, we’ve poured billions into transit without building the housing density needed for those systems to reach their potential. SB 79 changes that.” Supporters say the law will reduce car dependence, lower emissions, and help tackle the state’s housing shortage. Critics, however, warn it could limit local control over zoning decisions. SB 79 takes effect on January 1, 2026. ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Also, if you haven’t voted on Prop. 50 just yet, Streetsblog breaks down how to do that and encourages a “yes” vote.

And last, it feels like forever ago, but October 1 was Clean Air Day in California.