The Week(s) in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our other videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.
Last week I took some time off to celebrate my daughter’s birthday and Streetsblog Los Angeles launched their own TikTok channel, so we have a lot of videos to cover.
First, welcome to the world of short video Streetsblog Los Angeles! If you’re on TikTok, you should
give them a follow at their official channel. They’ve kicked off their video series with a tour of the first mile/last mile connections on Santa Monica's portion of the E Line and the Bus Rapid Transit Line in the San Gabriel Valley.
A lot of the videos produced for Streetsblog California focused on what the governor has, and hasn’t, signed into law. They include a push for the governor to sign red-light camera reforms, a look at the bills we’re still waiting for the governor to sign or veto, and announcements of the signing of a pair of controversial bills.
@streetsblogcal
SAFE Urges the Governor to sign legislation for create safe intersections. Earlier this week, Streets Are For Everyone, or just SAFE, held a press event in Sacramento urging the Governor to sign Senate Bill 720, which modernizes the state’s regulations for red light camera programs. Usually in these videos, we try to cram as much information into sixty seconds as we can, but this time we’re just going to show you pictures of the 195 chairs and yellow roses set up by SAFE, one each for a person who lost their life in California in 2023 due to drivers ignoring a red light. For more on SB 720 visit Streets Are For Everyone.org or Streetsblog California at ca.streetsblog.org
#streetsblogcalifornia #StreetsAreForEveryone ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California @streetsblogcal
Senate Bill 79 has been signed into law California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 79, the Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, into law. The bill, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco, aims to boost housing production near public transit stations — areas where advocates say new housing is most sustainable but hardest to build. Under SB 79, local governments will have to allow greater residential density and streamline approvals for affordable and mixed-income housing within a half mile of major transit stops. Governor Newsom said the measure addresses California’s long-standing disconnect between housing and transit investment, writing in his signing message: “For too long, we’ve poured billions into transit without building the housing density needed for those systems to reach their potential. SB 79 changes that.” Supporters say the law will reduce car dependence, lower emissions, and help tackle the state’s housing shortage. Critics, however, warn it could limit local control over zoning decisions. SB 79 takes effect on January 1, 2026.
♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California
Also, if you haven’t voted on Prop. 50 just yet, Streetsblog breaks down how to do that and encourages a “yes” vote.
And last, it feels like forever ago, but October 1 was Clean Air Day in California.
@streetsblogcal
October 1 is California Clean Air Day.
#streetsblogcalifornia #cacleanairday #CoalitionforCleanAir “Tomorrow, October 1st, is California Clean Air Day, — a day to take action for the air we all breathe.” “Air pollution affects our health, our climate, and our future. But together, small changes make a big difference.” “Join thousands of Californians pledging to drive less, plant something green, switch to cleaner transportation, and reduce pollution in our neighborhoods.” “Of course, this year’s California Clean Air Day comes at a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to undermine our state’s clean air efforts, making the need to take local action even more urgent.” “Take the pledge today at CleanAirDay.org or use the qr code. Also, check with your local transit agency as many are offering free rides tomorrow to celebrate.” ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California