Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Happy birthday, CicLAvia!

8:14 AM PDT on October 10, 2025

  • CicLAvia Turns 15 Today (NBC4/LA)
  • Construction Costs for US Transit Projects Are Triple Worldwide Average. (Brookings Institute)
  • Santa Barbara Installing 250 Bike Racks (Noozhawk)
  • Brightline West, HSR from SoCal to Vegas, Also Sees Costs Rise (Desert Sun, Victorville Daily Press)
  • Clovis Using "COW Car", That's Camera on Wheels, to Catch Scofflaws (Fresno Bee)
  • Affordable Housing Planned for Vacant Lot in Sacramento (SacBee)
  • There Are Still Some States with EV Tax Credits (Axios) 
  • Trump's War on Cities Is Real, and Violent (Union-Trib)
  • It's Officially La Niña (SF Gate)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

