- CicLAvia Turns 15 Today (NBC4/LA)
- Construction Costs for US Transit Projects Are Triple Worldwide Average. (Brookings Institute)
- Santa Barbara Installing 250 Bike Racks (Noozhawk)
- Brightline West, HSR from SoCal to Vegas, Also Sees Costs Rise (Desert Sun, Victorville Daily Press)
- Clovis Using "COW Car", That's Camera on Wheels, to Catch Scofflaws (Fresno Bee)
- Affordable Housing Planned for Vacant Lot in Sacramento (SacBee)
- There Are Still Some States with EV Tax Credits (Axios)
- Trump's War on Cities Is Real, and Violent (Union-Trib)
- It's Officially La Niña (SF Gate)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
Happy birthday, CicLAvia!
