Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

That final legislative update is coming later today...

10:04 AM PDT on October 13, 2025

  • Fresno's Got New Traffic Lights After Years of Planning (Fresno Bee)
  • Ford/GM Drop Plan to Use Loophole To Offer Federal EV Credits . (ACT News)
  • Tech Oligarchs Call for National Guard in SF (Chron, Gate)
  • Trump Admin Cites Rise in Death/Assault on Transit. 9 Deaths Last Year. 40,000 People Died in Car Crashes (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • California #1 State for Hiking (SacBee)
  • Lyft Buying Hundreds of Robotaxis (Engadget)
  • Former LAT Publisher, LAUSD SuperIntendent Announces Run Against Bass for LA Mayor (Daily News)
  • A Storm Is Coming (LAT, SF Gate)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update : He Signed Everything

With just hours left to sign or veto, Governor Newsom signed all five pieces of legislation we've been waiting on. Full coverage coming tomorrow, but for now you can see the final status of all the legislation we've covered at Streetsblog California.

October 13, 2025
Video

The Week(s) in Short Video

A look at two weeks of videos including a focus on the governor's signature and the launch of Streetsblog L.A. video.

October 10, 2025
Streetsblog California

Newsom Signs SB 79, Legislation to Spur Housing Production Near Transit

Despite fierce opposition, Newsom signs controversial legislation.

October 10, 2025
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Happy birthday, CicLAvia!

October 10, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School

Kids aren't riding bikes like they used to — but that doesn't mean we can't get them back in the saddle.

October 9, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAutomated Enforcement

Call to Action: Urge Gov to Sign Red Light Camera Bill

Flood Newsom’s phone lines with support for the red light camera bill.

October 9, 2025
See all posts