- Fresno's Got New Traffic Lights After Years of Planning (Fresno Bee)
- Ford/GM Drop Plan to Use Loophole To Offer Federal EV Credits . (ACT News)
- Tech Oligarchs Call for National Guard in SF (Chron, Gate)
- Trump Admin Cites Rise in Death/Assault on Transit. 9 Deaths Last Year. 40,000 People Died in Car Crashes (Eno Center for Transportation)
- California #1 State for Hiking (SacBee)
- Lyft Buying Hundreds of Robotaxis (Engadget)
- Former LAT Publisher, LAUSD SuperIntendent Announces Run Against Bass for LA Mayor (Daily News)
- A Storm Is Coming (LAT, SF Gate)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
That final legislative update is coming later today...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Legislative Update : He Signed Everything
With just hours left to sign or veto, Governor Newsom signed all five pieces of legislation we've been waiting on. Full coverage coming tomorrow, but for now you can see the final status of all the legislation we've covered at Streetsblog California.
The Week(s) in Short Video
A look at two weeks of videos including a focus on the governor's signature and the launch of Streetsblog L.A. video.
Newsom Signs SB 79, Legislation to Spur Housing Production Near Transit
Despite fierce opposition, Newsom signs controversial legislation.
Friday’s Headlines
Happy birthday, CicLAvia!
Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School
Kids aren't riding bikes like they used to — but that doesn't mean we can't get them back in the saddle.
Call to Action: Urge Gov to Sign Red Light Camera Bill
Flood Newsom’s phone lines with support for the red light camera bill.