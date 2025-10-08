Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Still waiting on the governor's signature....

10:10 AM PDT on October 8, 2025

My last time leading a Bike to School Day from our local “park and bike.”

  • It's National Walk and Bike to School Day... (Fox11/LA)
  • ...Part of Walk and Roll to School Week (KTVU)
  • Local Advocate Looks at South LA Hit and Run Epidemic (Wave)
  • Hermosa Beach School District Wins Award for E-Bike Safety (Daily Breeze)
  • Transit Rescue Funds Still Await Gov's Signature (theFrisc)
  • One Third Of Angelenos Don't Drive (Torched)
  • City of Sacramento Unveils New Homelessness Plan (SacBee)
  • Mixed Review for New Road Diet (CBS8/SD)
  • Clovis' Trail Network Is Growing (FresnoBee)
  • Progress Park Opens in San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • Americans Love Car Ownership (Millennial Dream)
  • Streetsblog and Sec. of State Agree, Vote EARLY! (OC Register, TikTok)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Housing

Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges

While the wait continues on the governor's action on most of the legislation Streetsblog covered this year, here's some news on the housing front.

October 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Streamlining Task Force Wants to Kill S.F.’s Bike Advisory Committee

It also recommends increasing the mayor's influence over the SFMTA Board by allowing him to fire directors.

October 7, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

Baldwin Park’s immigrant relief efforts and a San Gabriel Valley filmmaker’s global portrait of women highlight this week’s SGV Connect podcast.

October 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Speed cameras, parking meters, e-bikes, and more...

October 7, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

The Shocking Untold History of America’s Rails-to-Trails Movement

Some of the fiercest battles for the future of public space in America have happened on abandoned railway corridors — and the battles aren't over yet.

October 7, 2025
State Legislation

Legislative Update: The Final Countdown

As of Wednesday morning, we're still waiting on the governor's action on seven bills...

October 6, 2025
See all posts