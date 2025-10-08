- It's National Walk and Bike to School Day... (Fox11/LA)
- ...Part of Walk and Roll to School Week (KTVU)
- Local Advocate Looks at South LA Hit and Run Epidemic (Wave)
- Hermosa Beach School District Wins Award for E-Bike Safety (Daily Breeze)
- Transit Rescue Funds Still Await Gov's Signature (theFrisc)
- One Third Of Angelenos Don't Drive (Torched)
- City of Sacramento Unveils New Homelessness Plan (SacBee)
- Mixed Review for New Road Diet (CBS8/SD)
- Clovis' Trail Network Is Growing (FresnoBee)
- Progress Park Opens in San Diego (Union-Trib)
- Americans Love Car Ownership (Millennial Dream)
- Streetsblog and Sec. of State Agree, Vote EARLY! (OC Register, TikTok)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Still waiting on the governor's signature....
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges
While the wait continues on the governor's action on most of the legislation Streetsblog covered this year, here's some news on the housing front.
Streamlining Task Force Wants to Kill S.F.’s Bike Advisory Committee
It also recommends increasing the mayor's influence over the SFMTA Board by allowing him to fire directors.
SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She
Baldwin Park’s immigrant relief efforts and a San Gabriel Valley filmmaker’s global portrait of women highlight this week’s SGV Connect podcast.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Speed cameras, parking meters, e-bikes, and more...
The Shocking Untold History of America’s Rails-to-Trails Movement
Some of the fiercest battles for the future of public space in America have happened on abandoned railway corridors — and the battles aren't over yet.
Legislative Update: The Final Countdown
As of Wednesday morning, we're still waiting on the governor's action on seven bills...