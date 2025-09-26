Skip to Content
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Yes on Prop 50, No EV Rebates, Listen to StreetSmart!, and more money for states with a high percentage of married people.

3:21 PM PDT on September 26, 2025

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our other videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

This week, Streetsblog California posted four videos to our social media channels, including one earlier today announcing Streetsblog's endorsement of Proposition 50 to the video watching world.

On Wednesday, we did a short-video promoting the StreetSmart podcast with Zack Deutsch-Gross wrapping up the recently completed legislative session.

@streetsblogcal

Podcast: Talking to a leading advocate about what California needs to do to fight back. Listen to thepodast : https://cal.streetsblog.org/2025/09/22/streetsmart-ep10-zack-deutsch-gross-and-the-2025-legislative-session#streetsblogcalifornia #transformcalifornia

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Governor Gavin Newsom walked back a pledge made last November to help Californians purchase electric vehicles should the federal government ends its subsidy program.

@streetsblogcal

Newsom has to walk back pledge to help #electricvehicle buyers as the federal government ends their subsisdy program next week. #climatechangeisreal #smog

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

On Monday, Streetsblog took a beat to bask in just how crazy it is to create a federal grant program that prioritizes areas with high marriage (and birth) rates.

@streetsblogcal

What is the federal government going to do with money stolen from California High Speed Rail? Give it to states with "high rates of birth and marriage."#streetsblogcalifornia #highspeedrailway #usdot

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

