The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our other videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

This week, Streetsblog California posted four videos to our social media channels, including one earlier today announcing Streetsblog's endorsement of Proposition 50 to the video watching world.

On Wednesday, we did a short-video promoting the StreetSmart podcast with Zack Deutsch-Gross wrapping up the recently completed legislative session.

Governor Gavin Newsom walked back a pledge made last November to help Californians purchase electric vehicles should the federal government ends its subsidy program.

On Monday, Streetsblog took a beat to bask in just how crazy it is to create a federal grant program that prioritizes areas with high marriage (and birth) rates.