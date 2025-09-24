- Long Beach Begins Construction of 5 Mile Complete Street (LB Post)
- More on Caltrain Electrification Anniversary (RailwayAge)
- App Briefly Tracked SF Parking Enforcement (MissionLocal, Wired, Standard)
- Berkeley Launches E-Bike Voucher Program (City of Berkeley)
- Chula Vista Mayor on E-Bike Restrictions (Fox 5)
- Former Asm. Ian Calderon Launches Campaign for Governor (OC Register)
- Senate Confirms New Heads of Federal Highway Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Transportation Today)
- Tech Won't Replace Transit, and Everyone Loses if Transit Fails (CityLab)
- Newsom Chillin' in New York (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
A five mile complete streets project sounds nice.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
A Place to Report Market Street Motorist Mayhem
A new website lets you share scofflaw driver sightings, to help build a record of the city's abandonment of 'car-free' Market.
Tuesday’s Headlines
A lot of CA v Trump news, but there's plenty going on in cities (and ports!) throughout the state.
Our Streets Look Like War Zones — But What if They Were ‘Sites of Peacebuilding’ Instead?
A peace and conflict studies scholar weighs in on what car culture has in common with global conflicts — and why we need to confront violence on our roads if we want to end violence around the globe.
There’s Good Science Behind the Human Craving for Livable Streets
It's time to understanding the science of pedestrian-friendly cities. Or, why streets should be designed like gardens.
Caltrain Celebrates Electric Train Anniversary as Gov. Signs Bill for More
Gavin Newsom's signature on "Cap-and-Invest" means there will be even more rail electrification in the future.
StreetSmart Ep10: Zack Deutsch-Gross and the 2025 Legislative Session
A look back at the session, and forward at the state of advocacy.