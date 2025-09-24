Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

A five mile complete streets project sounds nice.

10:05 AM PDT on September 24, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

A Place to Report Market Street Motorist Mayhem

A new website lets you share scofflaw driver sightings, to help build a record of the city's abandonment of 'car-free' Market.

September 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

A lot of CA v Trump news, but there's plenty going on in cities (and ports!) throughout the state.

September 23, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Our Streets Look Like War Zones — But What if They Were ‘Sites of Peacebuilding’ Instead?

A peace and conflict studies scholar weighs in on what car culture has in common with global conflicts — and why we need to confront violence on our roads if we want to end violence around the globe.

September 23, 2025
Streetsblog USAUrban planning

There’s Good Science Behind the Human Craving for Livable Streets

It's time to understanding the science of pedestrian-friendly cities. Or, why streets should be designed like gardens.

September 22, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Caltrain Celebrates Electric Train Anniversary as Gov. Signs Bill for More

Gavin Newsom's signature on "Cap-and-Invest" means there will be even more rail electrification in the future.

September 22, 2025
Cap-and-Trade

StreetSmart Ep10: Zack Deutsch-Gross and the 2025 Legislative Session

A look back at the session, and forward at the state of advocacy.

September 22, 2025
