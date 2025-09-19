Skip to Content
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Leg. wrap, the highway expansion being built for ducks, and pushing back on Trump misinformation.

12:40 PM PDT on September 19, 2025

The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our other videos at Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

This week we posted three videos on our short video channels, two of which focused on providing less-than-a-minute summaries on two news stories. The other re-debunked some fake news from the summer because the misinformation was repeated this week by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, we posted the TikTok version of our legislative update, the text version was also published on Monday.

@streetsblogcal

Legislative Update: It’s Over. The Governor has a lot on his desk as lots of major bills got passed in the last seven days.#streetsblogcalifornia #highspeedrail #housing #bikelanes

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

On Wednesday, the President posted to his social media accounts a claim that California was about to allow for multi-family affordable housing to be built in areas zoned for single family houses in areas impacted by the wildfire. Santa Monica Next debunked this in July. Streetsblog did it in video format this week.

@streetsblogcal

Trump posts conspiracy about Palisades Fire that we debunked back in January...#streetsblogcalifornia #palisadesrecovery

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

And last night, Streetsblog posted its second video about the potential SR 37 widening in the North Bay. Environmental groups are hoping the governor vetoes legislation exempting the project from state review. And yes, this is the project that's going to be underwater before the mid-point of the century.

@streetsblogcal

It should be a no brainer to stop a highway project that will be underwater, but it's shown remarable tenacity.#streetsblogcalifornia GavinNewton #climatechange

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California


