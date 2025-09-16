- More on Bay Area Regional Transit Funding Measure/SB 63 (MercNews, DailyJournal)
- Legislature Tried to Speed Up Homebuilding. Was It Enough? (SacBee)
- More on SB 79 (LB Post, Davis Vanguard, CalMatters)
- Eureka Begins Work on Protected Bikeway This Weekend (Lost Coast Outpost)
- San Diego Approves Parking Fees in Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
- WeHo Approves Controversial Road Safety Project (Biking in LA)
- 10 Years Later Pasadena Approves First/Last Mile Plan for Rail Station (Pasadena Now)
- Waymo Coming to Oakland? (Oaklandside)
- Bay Area Heavyweights Had to Beg Newsom to Keep Word on Bay Area Transit Funds (Politico)
- Vehicular homicides Far More Common than Murders on Transit (The New Republic)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
More fallout from the legislature and lots of good local planning.
