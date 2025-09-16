Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

More fallout from the legislature and lots of good local planning.

8:44 AM PDT on September 16, 2025

Photo: Cultivar413/Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/131880272@N06/

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

StreetSmart Episode 9: What Is an EIFD, and Should Your City Be Using Them?

September 16, 2025
State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: It’s Over.

Did your favorite/least favorite bill make it to the finish line?

September 15, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Advocates and Agencies Celebrate Progress Towards Funding Transit

Funding measure advances to the governor's desk. But it's not over yet.

September 15, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Central Avenue CicLAvia – Open Thread

Angelenos of all sizes, shapes, ages came together to enjoy being in public space.

September 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Leg. Session Is Over. Wrap-up later today, but there's some highlights in headlines.

September 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

How Millions For Transit, Walking, and Biking Could Vanish On Sept. 30

The Trump administration may be deliberately slow-walking contracts for hard-earned transportation dollars.

September 14, 2025
See all posts