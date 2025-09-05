The Week in Short Videos

With a short week, we only had three short videos this week. The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our work at TikTok, Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

September is transit month in the Bay Area, Los Angeles County, and San Diego. Streetsblog joined the party with a pair of videos kicking off the month of celebrations in the Bay and L.A.

@streetsblogcal Welcome to Transit Month! September is here, which means it’s Transit Month in the Bay Area. Now in its fifth year, Transit Month is a chance to celebrate how public transportation shapes our daily lives—whether that’s getting to work, visiting friends, or keeping our region connected and thriving. Organized by San Francisco Transit Riders and Seamless Bay Area, the month is packed with more than 50 events happening across all nine Bay Area counties. The official kickoff happens this Thursday at 9 a.m. on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, but you can catch a few events starting as early as Tuesday and Wednesday. From community gatherings and walking tours to talks with transit leaders, the schedule has something for just about everyone who cares about how we move around the region. Transit Month isn’t just about events, either. There’s also the Ride Contest, a month-long game that encourages folks to explore new routes and destinations while competing for bragging rights. And the idea is catching on: after last year’s success in the Bay Area, both Los Angeles and San Diego are rolling out their own versions of Transit Month this year. Check out the full lineup of events at Luma.com/transitmonth2025.#streetsblogcalifornia #transitmonth2025 ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

There was a hard news video as well, a short version of yesterday’s Streetsblog California article on the L.A. Legislative Delegation’s maneuvering on Cap-and-Trade funding.