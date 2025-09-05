Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

Transit week, transit week, and Cap-and-Trade.

2:10 PM PDT on September 5, 2025

With a short week, we only had three short videos this week. The embeds below are from TikTok, but you can view our work at TikTok, Instagram, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

September is transit month in the Bay Area, Los Angeles County, and San Diego. Streetsblog joined the party with a pair of videos kicking off the month of celebrations in the Bay and L.A. 

@streetsblogcal

Join Move California and Move LA for SoCal Transit month in September. For more visit: http://socaltransitmonth.org#streetsblogcalifornia #transitmonth2025 socaltransitmonth #movela #moveca

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California
@streetsblogcal

Welcome to Transit Month! September is here, which means it’s Transit Month in the Bay Area. Now in its fifth year, Transit Month is a chance to celebrate how public transportation shapes our daily lives—whether that’s getting to work, visiting friends, or keeping our region connected and thriving. Organized by San Francisco Transit Riders and Seamless Bay Area, the month is packed with more than 50 events happening across all nine Bay Area counties. The official kickoff happens this Thursday at 9 a.m. on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, but you can catch a few events starting as early as Tuesday and Wednesday. From community gatherings and walking tours to talks with transit leaders, the schedule has something for just about everyone who cares about how we move around the region. Transit Month isn’t just about events, either. There’s also the Ride Contest, a month-long game that encourages folks to explore new routes and destinations while competing for bragging rights. And the idea is catching on: after last year’s success in the Bay Area, both Los Angeles and San Diego are rolling out their own versions of Transit Month this year. Check out the full lineup of events at Luma.com/transitmonth2025.#streetsblogcalifornia #transitmonth2025

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

There was a hard news video as well, a short version of yesterday’s Streetsblog California article on the L.A. Legislative Delegation’s maneuvering on Cap-and-Trade funding.

@streetsblogcal

Cap-and-Trade Reauthorization in Jeopardy For the full story, visit https://tinyurl.com/cap-trade-la or go to Streetsblog California. With the federal government declaring war on efforts to avoid the cataclysmic impacts of long-term Climate Change, California has been trying to figure out the best ways to keep its own air as clean as possible until the pendulum swings back in D.C. One of Governor Gavin Newsom’s efforts to bolster one of those programs has run into a surprising road block: legislators from Los Angeles. California’s Cap and Trade program raises billions of dollars for the state’s climate-change fighting efforts by charging the state’s largest polluters, in many cases oil companies, a fee for their emissions. In a letter last week, the LA Legislative delegation demanded that in addition to the 1 billion set aside for high speed rail, that the rest of the money flow to the southland. With the legislative session ending next week, it may spell doom for the governor’s plan to reauthorize the program quickly. Fortunately, they have a few years to get it right, the program doesn’t expire until 2030. #streetsblogcalifornia cap and#californiahighspeedtrain #capandtrade #streetsblogcalifornia #newsom

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Podcast

Friday’s Headlines

While LA's legislators seek to horde Cap-and-Trade, SF's are just trying to keep the trains running.

September 5, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Electeds Call for Full Muni Funding

"Muni is San Francisco," said Mayor Daniel Lurie during a Transit Month kickoff event.

September 4, 2025
Cap-and-Trade

L.A.’s Legislators Want Most Cap-and-Trade Funds for Southland

With the session ending next week, L.A.'s 11th hour demands leaves reauthorization in jeopardy.

September 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: L.A. City adds More Concrete Barrier, Requests Feedback

LADOT doubled the length of its new concrete 'Toronto Barrier' bikeway protection. Take a survey to provide feedback.

September 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Bad news on rail projects from LA/San Bernadino and (of course) DC. At least we'll get to the bottom of that Tesla Autopilot crash.

September 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

Why More Communities Are Reconsidering Speed Limits From a Pedestrian’s Perspective

Is America's driver-centered approach to setting speed limits starting to shift? An engineer argues it is, and offers a reminder about why it matters.

September 3, 2025
See all posts