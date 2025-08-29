Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

Gav's CHP to Cities Order Draws a lot of attention, and the rest of the news from up and down the golden state.

8:36 AM PDT on August 29, 2025

  • Op/Ed: Reauthorize Cap-and-Trade for the Environment (SacBee)
  • Traffic Enforcement Way Down in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • CHP Being Used to "Curb Crime in Key Cities" (SacBee)
  • LA, San Bernadino on the List for CHP (Daily News)
  • Gav Says CHP Recovered 4,000 Vehicles in Oakland (East Bay Times)
  • Zoning for SD's Clairmont Neighborhood Would Keep Low-density Housing Near Blue Line (KPBS)
  • More Good Press for Santa Clarita's Mountain Bike Park (SF Gate)
  • Life in Planned Community "Pretty Great" (SF Chron)
  • Trump's ICE Terror Destroying Communities, for Example: Oxnard (LAT)
  • How About Some State Guidance on Ebike Laws? (Voice of OC)
  • Pollution from Oil and Gas Extraction Kills 90,000 Americans a Year (The Guardian)

Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

The videos are all upbeat! The Wonderful Protected Bike Lane Paving Machine, High-Speed Rail Progress, SB 79 Hearings, and Bakersfield is Pro-Bike.

August 29, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoState Agencies

Commentary: The Real Reason Trump Opposes High-Speed Rail isn’t About Trains, it’s about Power

This is about petroleum versus renewable electric power.

August 28, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity

Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."

August 28, 2025
Thursday’s Headlines

Is the transit disaster in Philly a warning or a spoiler for the Bay?

August 28, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

L.A. Council Committee Approves Step toward Eliminating Parking Requirements

Off-street parking at new developments is not going away. If the city doesn't require parking, developers will still build parking.

August 27, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Op-Ed: Let’s Make Muni’s 49 Van Ness/Mission Bus Work for San Francisco

A transformative BRT project that can’t keep up with demand.

August 27, 2025
