- Op/Ed: Reauthorize Cap-and-Trade for the Environment (SacBee)
- Traffic Enforcement Way Down in Long Beach (LB Post)
- CHP Being Used to "Curb Crime in Key Cities" (SacBee)
- LA, San Bernadino on the List for CHP (Daily News)
- Gav Says CHP Recovered 4,000 Vehicles in Oakland (East Bay Times)
- Zoning for SD's Clairmont Neighborhood Would Keep Low-density Housing Near Blue Line (KPBS)
- More Good Press for Santa Clarita's Mountain Bike Park (SF Gate)
- Life in Planned Community "Pretty Great" (SF Chron)
- Trump's ICE Terror Destroying Communities, for Example: Oxnard (LAT)
- How About Some State Guidance on Ebike Laws? (Voice of OC)
- Pollution from Oil and Gas Extraction Kills 90,000 Americans a Year (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Gav's CHP to Cities Order Draws a lot of attention, and the rest of the news from up and down the golden state.
The Week in Short Videos
The videos are all upbeat! The Wonderful Protected Bike Lane Paving Machine, High-Speed Rail Progress, SB 79 Hearings, and Bakersfield is Pro-Bike.
Commentary: The Real Reason Trump Opposes High-Speed Rail isn’t About Trains, it’s about Power
This is about petroleum versus renewable electric power.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity
Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."
Thursday’s Headlines
Is the transit disaster in Philly a warning or a spoiler for the Bay?
L.A. Council Committee Approves Step toward Eliminating Parking Requirements
Off-street parking at new developments is not going away. If the city doesn't require parking, developers will still build parking.
Op-Ed: Let’s Make Muni’s 49 Van Ness/Mission Bus Work for San Francisco
A transformative BRT project that can’t keep up with demand.