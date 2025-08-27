Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Free buses, hydrogen buses, bus lane enforcement, anti-ICE bus drivers...it's a bus heavy stack of headlines.

10:06 AM PDT on August 27, 2025

High-Speed Rail

High Speed Rail by 2032?: CHSRA Plans for Future as Feds Pull More Money from Project

High-speed rail in the Central Valley by 2032, to the Bay by 2038, and to L.A. by...sometime...

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Call to Action: Protest Mayor Lurie’s Drive to Turn Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer

Advocates aren't letting Market Street go down without a fight.

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

What’s Going On with the 57/60 Confluence Project Construction?

Construction is a year behind schedule, but work is being re-staged to recoup time. Changes are not expected to affect drivers on the freeways.

August 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

How "no build" are the "no build Olympics?"

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog California

Politics Heat Up Around SB79 – Dems Support, Los Angeles Opposes

More and more people and groups are choosing a side.

August 25, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoCities, Counties, and Countries

Burlingame Mourns a Little Boy Lost to Traffic Violence

"We would like to unite the community and improve pedestrian safety here in California," said Ming Fang, the boy's father.

August 25, 2025
