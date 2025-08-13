- Another Bill to Force Zoning Changes Near Transit (SFExaminer)
- WeHO Councilmember (and Senate Candidate) Talks Bike Safety (The Blade)
- Santa Clarita's 720 Acre Bike Park Expected to Open This Year (CBS2)
- Berkeley Moves Forward with Bike Trail in Wildcat Canyon (Berkeleyside)
- LAUSD Sitting On Shade Grant Funds (Afro L.A.)
- CA's Overregulation Strangling HSR (Fresno Bee)
- Federal HSR Funds Moved to a Trust (CapRadio)
- ICE Terror Day 68: ~300 Abducted (L.A. Taco)
- SacBee Remembers Bee Building, Demolished for Affordable Housing
- States Will Need to Reapply for EV Grants Earned During Biden Admin (Sierra Club)
- Santa Monica EV Charging Lot Opens (Yo Venice)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
The mountain bike park in Santa Clarita sounds pretty great.
