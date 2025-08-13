Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The mountain bike park in Santa Clarita sounds pretty great.

10:14 AM PDT on August 13, 2025

Wiener speaks as Arreguín (left) looks on at the introduction of related legislation that will allow the Bay Area to vote on transit funding in November of 2026. Image: Seamless Bay Area

  • Another Bill to Force Zoning Changes Near Transit (SFExaminer)
  • WeHO Councilmember (and Senate Candidate) Talks Bike Safety (The Blade)
  • Santa Clarita's 720 Acre Bike Park Expected to Open This Year (CBS2)
  • Berkeley Moves Forward with Bike Trail in Wildcat Canyon (Berkeleyside)
  • LAUSD Sitting On Shade Grant Funds (Afro L.A.)
  • CA's Overregulation Strangling HSR (Fresno Bee)
  • Federal HSR Funds Moved to a Trust (CapRadio)
  • ICE Terror Day 68: ~300 Abducted (L.A. Taco)
  • SacBee Remembers Bee Building, Demolished for Affordable Housing
  • States Will Need to Reapply for EV Grants Earned During Biden Admin (Sierra Club)
  • Santa Monica EV Charging Lot Opens (Yo Venice)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Four Policies Progressives Are Backing for the Next Big Transportation Bill

Progressives are refusing to water down their ambitions in the face of a deeply divided Washington.

August 12, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Planters in West Portal are Remnant of a Once-Bold Safety Project

The new planters are nice, but are also a symbol of a family betrayed by San Francisco politics.

August 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Stoner Park Crosswalk Saga Draws Attention to L.A.’s Transportation Safety Dysfunction

The story of West L.A. activists creating DIY crosswalks to a popular park caught their Councilmembers' attention and shamed the city into making permanent improvements.

August 12, 2025
California Bicycle Coalition

CalBike’s Next “Online Summit Session” Will Be on 8/20 on Bike Highways

They're still firming up the details, but we can announce that the 2026 California Bicycle Summit will be held in Sacramento next April.

August 12, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

News and views from up and down the Golden State.

August 12, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Is U.S. Passenger Rail Having a Big Moment?

We brought in an expert to unpack some of the biggest rail headlines of the day — and a few you might have missed.

August 11, 2025
See all posts