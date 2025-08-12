- A Look at Leg. Designed to Speed HSR Construction (Fresno Bee)
- New Study on San Jose's Insanely Deep, Overbuilt BART Tunnel Plan (SFChron, MercNews)
- More on VTA Joining Regional Measure (MassTransit)
- PCH Is A Death Trap (Malibu Times)
- Is San Diego Overpaying for Vehicle Fleet? (Union-Trib)
- Newsom v Trump on Guard Deployment Case Begins (OC Register)
- The Trump Admin Made >600 Changes to Federal Environmental Websites in 100 Days (NPR)
- Climate Scientists Are Fighting Back (CNN)
- Trend of GOP Congressmen Getting Booed at Townhalls Comes to NorCal (SacBee)
- Repealing Greenhouse Gas Regs Will Cause Gas Prices to Rise (Heatmap)
- California #1 State for Seeing Shooting Stars (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
News and views from up and down the Golden State.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
CalBike’s Next “Online Summit Session” Will Be on 8/20 on Bike Highways
They're still firming up the details, but we can announce that the 2026 California Bicycle Summit will be held in Sacramento next April.
Is U.S. Passenger Rail Having a Big Moment?
We brought in an expert to unpack some of the biggest rail headlines of the day — and a few you might have missed.
Driver Caused Burlingame Tragedy, Not an E-Bike Rider
Not only didn't the bicyclist contribute to the crash, they were one of the victims in a driver-caused crash that killed a small boy.
Monday’s Headlines
USDOT is saying no to funding all but traditional crosswalks. Sacramento doesn't care.
Who Owns the Most Dangerous Roads in America? Likely Your State
Two states show that meaningful, statewide action is possible to save lives on state-owned arterials — and cities show the results.
Powerless Brokers: New Reports Puts Blame on Local Permitting for Cost Overruns, Slow Delivery Time, for State Mega-Projects
No third party permitting? A permit "shot clock?" These are just some of the solutions discussed in Powerless Brokers.