Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

USDOT is saying no to funding all but traditional crosswalks. Sacramento doesn't care.

10:25 AM PDT on August 11, 2025

Photo: Midtown Association.

  • Transit Systems Continue Steady Recovery (SFChron)
  • Could California HSR Sell Surplus Electricity? (EastBayTimes)
  • Sacramento Installing Bright, Artistic, Crosswalks (SacBee)
  • North Bay Road Wideners Still Fantasize that More Lanes Fix Traffic (SFChron)
  • SaMo Ends Free Parking for EV's Next Month (Next)
  • ICE Attack Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • Newsom and Trump Go to Court Over National Guard (LB Post)
  • Clovis Will Increase DUI Enforcement (Fresno Bee)
  • W/o Harris, Gov's Race Wide Open (SacBee)
  • Registrar's Preparing for Redistricting Vote (OC Register)
  • More Cities Installing Speed Humps (CityLab)
  • Uber and Lyft Plan to Expand Robotaxis (Smart Cities Dive)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAStreetsblog USA

Who Owns the Most Dangerous Roads in America? Likely Your State

Two states show that meaningful, statewide action is possible to save lives on state-owned arterials — and cities show the results.

August 10, 2025
Streetsblog California

Powerless Brokers: New Reports Puts Blame on Local Permitting for Cost Overruns, Slow Delivery Time, for State Mega-Projects

No third party permitting? A permit "shot clock?" These are just some of the solutions discussed in Powerless Brokers.

August 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Weekend Roundup: VTA joins Transit Funding Measure, RSR Bridge Bicyclists Shafted by Caltrans and Co.

Some good news and some very bad news for people who support transportation options in the Bay Area.

August 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines span the Yolo Causeway to Hellhole Canyon

August 8, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 139: ICE

ICE's terrifying impact in the San Gabriel Valley, and what residents and California's leaders can do to prepare.

August 7, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

LADOT Removing Some Peak Hour Car Lanes, Restoring On-Street Parking

The program is reversing decades of LADOT peak hour parking removal for expanding car capacity, but the first phase doesn't quite live up to council's instructions supporting multimodal transportation.

August 7, 2025
See all posts