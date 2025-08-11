- Transit Systems Continue Steady Recovery (SFChron)
- Could California HSR Sell Surplus Electricity? (EastBayTimes)
- Sacramento Installing Bright, Artistic, Crosswalks (SacBee)
- North Bay Road Wideners Still Fantasize that More Lanes Fix Traffic (SFChron)
- SaMo Ends Free Parking for EV's Next Month (Next)
- ICE Attack Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Newsom and Trump Go to Court Over National Guard (LB Post)
- Clovis Will Increase DUI Enforcement (Fresno Bee)
- W/o Harris, Gov's Race Wide Open (SacBee)
- Registrar's Preparing for Redistricting Vote (OC Register)
- More Cities Installing Speed Humps (CityLab)
- Uber and Lyft Plan to Expand Robotaxis (Smart Cities Dive)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
USDOT is saying no to funding all but traditional crosswalks. Sacramento doesn't care.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Who Owns the Most Dangerous Roads in America? Likely Your State
Two states show that meaningful, statewide action is possible to save lives on state-owned arterials — and cities show the results.
Powerless Brokers: New Reports Puts Blame on Local Permitting for Cost Overruns, Slow Delivery Time, for State Mega-Projects
No third party permitting? A permit "shot clock?" These are just some of the solutions discussed in Powerless Brokers.
Weekend Roundup: VTA joins Transit Funding Measure, RSR Bridge Bicyclists Shafted by Caltrans and Co.
Some good news and some very bad news for people who support transportation options in the Bay Area.
Friday’s Headlines
Today's Headlines span the Yolo Causeway to Hellhole Canyon
SGV Connect 139: ICE
ICE's terrifying impact in the San Gabriel Valley, and what residents and California's leaders can do to prepare.
LADOT Removing Some Peak Hour Car Lanes, Restoring On-Street Parking
The program is reversing decades of LADOT peak hour parking removal for expanding car capacity, but the first phase doesn't quite live up to council's instructions supporting multimodal transportation.