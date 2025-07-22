Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Big news day!

5:32 AM PDT on July 22, 2025

  • Economics Prof: LA Should Do Congestion Pricing (Daily Breeze)
  • Newsom Signs Pair of Modest E-Bike Safety Laws (OC Register)
  • Sacramento Updates V0 Plan (Smart Cities World)
  • SF Residents Positive on Mayor Lurie (SF Chron)
  • 50 Acre Park Project Underway in San Ramon (East Bay Times)
  • Caltrans Replaces Historic Bridge Over 101 in Central Coast (SF Gate)
  • Non-Profit Ad Blitz Hopes to Boost Lagging EV Sales (Union-Trib)
  • Sacramento County Feeling Wrath of Trump's ICE Raids (SacBee)
  • Data Shows ICE Raids Mainly Focused on Non-Whites (Daily News)
  • More Bored Troops Being Recalled from LA (SacBee, LAT)
    • I Guess Not All Were Bored, Some Had to Rescue Dad from ICE (LAT)
  • LA Metro Seeks Members for Public Safety Advisory Committee (SM Next)
  • World's Second Least Popular Person Opens Diner in SF (SF Gate)
  • NPR's All Things Considered Examines Legacy of Obama's Streetcar Revival.

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Commentary: It’s Clear We’re Going It Alone on High Speed Rail

I guess it's up to us.

July 22, 2025
Streetsblog USAFederal Policy

A Reform Advocate’s Cheat Sheet to the Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization

A complete timeline of our coverage of the next surface transportation reauthorization, all in one place.

July 21, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoEvents

Sunday Streets Returns to San Francisco’s Mission District

A tour of San Francisco's premier open streets event.

July 21, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Rest in Power, Benito Flores

A memorial to a man who died fighting for what he believed in.

July 21, 2025
Streetsblog California

Today’s Headlines

Mourning the loss of Benito Flores who we interviewed earlier this month.

July 21, 2025
Streetsblog USASafety

Brightline’s Shocking Safety Numbers in Florida Are Part of a Bigger Problem: Rail Advocates

A story about Florida's "killer train" has rail advocates rattled — and pushing for a wider set of solutions.

July 20, 2025
