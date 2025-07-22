- Economics Prof: LA Should Do Congestion Pricing (Daily Breeze)
- Newsom Signs Pair of Modest E-Bike Safety Laws (OC Register)
- Sacramento Updates V0 Plan (Smart Cities World)
- SF Residents Positive on Mayor Lurie (SF Chron)
- 50 Acre Park Project Underway in San Ramon (East Bay Times)
- Caltrans Replaces Historic Bridge Over 101 in Central Coast (SF Gate)
- Non-Profit Ad Blitz Hopes to Boost Lagging EV Sales (Union-Trib)
- Sacramento County Feeling Wrath of Trump's ICE Raids (SacBee)
- Data Shows ICE Raids Mainly Focused on Non-Whites (Daily News)
- More Bored Troops Being Recalled from LA (SacBee, LAT)
- I Guess Not All Were Bored, Some Had to Rescue Dad from ICE (LAT)
- LA Metro Seeks Members for Public Safety Advisory Committee (SM Next)
- World's Second Least Popular Person Opens Diner in SF (SF Gate)
- NPR's All Things Considered Examines Legacy of Obama's Streetcar Revival.
Tuesday's Headlines
Big news day!
