Today’s Headlines

Mourning the loss of Benito Flores who we interviewed earlier this month.

4:09 AM PDT on July 21, 2025

  • Reclaimer Benito Flores Dies Falling from Treehouse (Yahoo)
  • Trump Wrong on High Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)
  • Public Media Cuts Hurt National Security (SacBee)
  • More on Golden Gate Bridge's Upcoming Decade of Work (SF Chron)
  • Sac. Will "Raze" 600 Trees Along American River (SacBee)
  • LA Promises "More Shade" Before 2028 Olympics (Daily News)
  • Review of Status of Many CA v Trump Lawsuits (East Bay Times)
  • Parolee with "Violent Past" Slams Into 36 People with Car in LA (SF Gate)
  • Parks Can Transform Communities (Merc-News)
  • Giant Sea Serpent Arrives in Golden Gate Park (SF Chron)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

