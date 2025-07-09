- SoCal Cities Sue to Stop Trump's Occupation (Daily News)
- CalBike: Don't Believe Myths About VMT
- For BART and Muni, State Funding Bridge is Just a Start (SFExaminer)
- Bike Paths Shouldn't Be Underwater (Union-Trib)
- Mountain View Considers Road Diet on El Monte Road (SJ Spotlight)
- Vista Removes Protected Bikeway (NBC San Diego)
- What Does End of EV Tax Breaks Mean for Commuters (SacBee)
- Will CEQA Reform Really Bring New Housing? (SFExaminer)
- Stephen Miller Rants about Immigrants Causing Traffic Jams (The Daily Beast)
- More on Feds' BBB
- Bike commuters losing Already-Meager Tax Benefit (Politico Pro)
- Car Buyers Able to Write off $10,000 in Interest (Kiplinger's)
- They Totally Made Me Take My Shoes Off Yesterday (LAT)
Wednesday’s Headlines
I'm still traveling, so we won't have a new unique story until Friday.
Removing ‘Rainbow Crosswalks’ Won’t Make America’s Arterials Safer
Secretary Duffy wants to tackle dangerous arterials. So why is he coming after rainbow crosswalks most often seen on narrow city roads?
Estuary Water Shuttle Adds Tuesday Service
Cyclists and pedestrians asked if they could get some more Woodstock. Today/Tuesday they got it with the start of six-day-a-week service!
Mission Valley on a Mission: From TOD Zero to Hero
However, SDSU Mission Valley is not a run-of-the-mill TOD; it is North America’s first university campus purpose-built as TOD.
The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Is About Our Transportation Future, Too
Transportation didn't get a lot of mention in the public discussion of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But it's everywhere.
Commentary: First Section of Market Street’s Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Completed
Improvements to Market Street will finally segregate buses and cars from cyclists, creating a safer, more efficient street for all modes.