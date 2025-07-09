Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

I'm still traveling, so we won't have a new unique story until Friday.

8:45 AM PDT on July 9, 2025

Still from new VMT video

  • SoCal Cities Sue to Stop Trump's Occupation (Daily News)
  • CalBike: Don't Believe Myths About VMT
  • For BART and Muni, State Funding Bridge is Just a Start (SFExaminer)
  • Bike Paths Shouldn't Be Underwater (Union-Trib)
  • Mountain View Considers Road Diet on El Monte Road (SJ Spotlight)
  • Vista Removes Protected Bikeway (NBC San Diego)
  • What Does End of EV Tax Breaks Mean for Commuters (SacBee)
  • Will CEQA Reform Really Bring New Housing? (SFExaminer)
  • Stephen Miller Rants about Immigrants Causing Traffic Jams (The Daily Beast)
  • More on Feds' BBB
    • Bike commuters losing Already-Meager Tax Benefit (Politico Pro)
    • Car Buyers Able to Write off $10,000 in Interest (Kiplinger's)
  • They Totally Made Me Take My Shoes Off Yesterday (LAT)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USADonald Trump

Removing ‘Rainbow Crosswalks’ Won’t Make America’s Arterials Safer

Secretary Duffy wants to tackle dangerous arterials. So why is he coming after rainbow crosswalks most often seen on narrow city roads?

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFerries

Estuary Water Shuttle Adds Tuesday Service

Cyclists and pedestrians asked if they could get some more Woodstock. Today/Tuesday they got it with the start of six-day-a-week service!

July 8, 2025
San Diego

Mission Valley on a Mission: From TOD Zero to Hero

However, SDSU Mission Valley is not a run-of-the-mill TOD; it is North America’s first university campus purpose-built as TOD.

July 8, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog USAtrump

The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Is About Our Transportation Future, Too

Transportation didn't get a lot of mention in the public discussion of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But it's everywhere.

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Commentary: First Section of Market Street’s Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Completed

Improvements to Market Street will finally segregate buses and cars from cyclists, creating a safer, more efficient street for all modes.

July 7, 2025
See all posts