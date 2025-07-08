Skip to Content
Tuesday's Headlines

9:08 AM PDT on July 8, 2025

CA High-Speed Rail rendering

  • ICE Raids Continue, Including in Santa Barbara (Independent), L.A. (LAist, LAT)
  • More Than A Dozen CA Fires Wildfires (LAT), Including Madre Fire (Independent, NBCBA), Laguna (NBC4)
  • Apple Funds $4M For Cupertino Freeway Expansion (SJ Spotlight)
  • Trump Makes it Harder for California to Reduce Smog (EastBayTimes)
  • CA High-Speed Rail CEO Reiterates: Project Continues (KCRA)
  • SJ Spotlight Opinion: Why I Care About Transit
  • Service Interruptions As Metrolink Tests New Arrow DMU Trains (SB Sun)
  • Riverside Airport Pilots Driverless Shuttle (Raincross Gazette)
  • Driver Crashes Into San Diego Area Optometrist Office (NBC7)
  • Abnormal Heat Wave Affecting Most of CA (SF Chron)
    • Heatwave to Worsen Fires and Air Quality (ABC7)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

San Diego

Mission Valley on a Mission: From TOD Zero to Hero

However, SDSU Mission Valley is not a run-of-the-mill TOD; it is North America’s first university campus purpose-built as TOD.

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog USA

The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Is About Our Transportation Future, Too

Transportation didn't get a lot of mention in the public discussion of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But it's everywhere.

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog San Francisco

Commentary: First Section of Market Street’s Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Completed

Improvements to Market Street will finally segregate buses and cars from cyclists, creating a safer, more efficient street for all modes.

July 7, 2025
Streetsblog California

Join Over 1,250 of Your Bike Friends to Support the Bike Highways Bill

...Make that 1,256 supporters and growing.

July 7, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

The news didn't slow down over the weekend.

July 7, 2025
Streetsblog USA

The Single Most Important Element In Creating Good Cities

A lot of U.S. cities are getting their "right of way" all wrong — and urbanists can help by getting to know this poorly-understood concept.

July 6, 2025
