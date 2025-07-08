- ICE Raids Continue, Including in Santa Barbara (Independent), L.A. (LAist, LAT)
- More Than A Dozen CA Fires Wildfires (LAT), Including Madre Fire (Independent, NBCBA), Laguna (NBC4)
- Apple Funds $4M For Cupertino Freeway Expansion (SJ Spotlight)
- Trump Makes it Harder for California to Reduce Smog (EastBayTimes)
- CA High-Speed Rail CEO Reiterates: Project Continues (KCRA)
- SJ Spotlight Opinion: Why I Care About Transit
- Service Interruptions As Metrolink Tests New Arrow DMU Trains (SB Sun)
- Riverside Airport Pilots Driverless Shuttle (Raincross Gazette)
- Driver Crashes Into San Diego Area Optometrist Office (NBC7)
- Abnormal Heat Wave Affecting Most of CA (SF Chron)
- Heatwave to Worsen Fires and Air Quality (ABC7)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Mission Valley on a Mission: From TOD Zero to Hero
However, SDSU Mission Valley is not a run-of-the-mill TOD; it is North America’s first university campus purpose-built as TOD.
The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Is About Our Transportation Future, Too
Transportation didn't get a lot of mention in the public discussion of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But it's everywhere.
Commentary: First Section of Market Street’s Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Completed
Improvements to Market Street will finally segregate buses and cars from cyclists, creating a safer, more efficient street for all modes.
Join Over 1,250 of Your Bike Friends to Support the Bike Highways Bill
...Make that 1,256 supporters and growing.
Monday’s Headlines
The news didn't slow down over the weekend.
The Single Most Important Element In Creating Good Cities
A lot of U.S. cities are getting their "right of way" all wrong — and urbanists can help by getting to know this poorly-understood concept.