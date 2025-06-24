- More on the New Rail Stations in SGV (Claremont Courier)
- SF Sheriff's Chief of Staff Arrested for Hit and Run (SF Gate)
- Commentary: Will California Ever Stop Widening Roads? (SFChron)
- Santa Monica To Double Resident Parking Fees (Westside Current)
- Masked ICE Agents A Problem For Local Law Enforcement (LAT)
- Impersonators Spur Growing Calls For ICE Agents To Show Faces (NBC4)
- State Leg. Would Have Trump's ICE Vigilantes Go Mask-Off (Star-News)
- R's Want to Sell Lake Tahoe Beach, Sac. Wildfire Preserve (SacBee)
- R's Want to Force Post Office to Go Back to Big Gas Guzzlers (Electrek)
- Majorities of Earthlings, Americans, Republicans Think Big Oil Should Pay for Climate Damage (Oxfam)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
I almost wish I were using this ice image because I was talking about global warming and not that OTHER ICE issue.
Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff. High Speed Rail Funding Steady, Active Transportation Remains Diminished
Thanks to the legislature including Senator's Wiener and Arreguin who stood up to keep transit running, and to Governor Newsom for approving the funding. And especially thanks to transit supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters and calls to the legislature and governor to make sure we have transit service essential for cost of living, housing and climate. - Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area
Which American Cities Are Becoming Bike-Friendly the Fastest?
America has a new most bike-friendly city — but fast-improving communities across the country are hot on its heels.
Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread
How was your experience at yesterday's open streets event - Mission at Twilight - through Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena?
L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category
The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry.
Caltrans Admitted the Highway 37 Widening Would be Underwater. Why Bother Deleting the Internet Presentation That Admits It?
Was the report "too woke?" Or is that just the reason Trump uses when the government deletes its own reports with inconvenient truths?
Alameda Swimming Pool Planners Assume Everyone Drives
You'd hope someone at the Alameda Recreation and Parks Department would think to mention that the Cross Alameda Trail is right next to the planned aquatic center.