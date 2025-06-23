Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

SacBee weighs in on dumbest highway project in the state, ICE Screwing up California, Trump v Iran Causing Oil to Spike, Big Night for Streetsblog...oh, and all the regular news too.

9:53 AM PDT on June 23, 2025

  • SacBee Asks if Highway 37 Widening Is Dumping Money Into the Ocean
  • Police Let Down SF on Vision Zero (ABC7)
  • Pasadena Expects To OK Sales Of 17 Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
  • More on Santa Cruz's New Rail Line (SFGate)
  • Whole State Suffering from Trump's ICE Raids (OC Register)
  • Metro Board Chair Wants Answers on Agencies Role in ICE Raids (LAist)
  • L.A. City Looks To File Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Immigration Enforcement (LAT)
  • Ice Targetting Car Washes (KTLA, News-Press)
  • Attack on Iran Send Gas Prices Skyrocketing (CNNUSA Today)
  • Oil and Gas Producers Get Billion Dollar Tax Break Under Trump Plan (World Oil)
  • MAGA Wants to Sell Your Forrest (FresnoBee)
  • San Diego County Offers Some Nice Hikes (Union-Trib)
  • Congrats to our friends at Streetsblog LA and LongBeachize on Their Big Night at the LA Press Club
    • And we got a Melanie Curry cameo!

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USATesla

Anti-Tesla Bills Are On the Rise Across America — But So Are Double-Agent Lobbyists

Do local communities' attempts to rein in America's most notorious automaker stand a chance if the lobbyists they hire are also representing Tesla?

June 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV

La Verne Celebrates Metro A Line Station, Foothill Extension to Open Soon

The new $1.5 billion 9.1-mile Foothill A Line extension construction is complete, and Metro is currently testing. Rail service is expected to debut in the next couple months.

June 21, 2025
Californians for Electric Rail

Report: California Needs A Stable Rail Funding Plan

“(Against Patchwork Framework) is not a specific proposal on where this funding should come from. It’s more about how we fund transit and how we allocate the money that we do have. In a post-pandemic reality, and a federal government that is not helpful, there’s still a lot we can do,” explains Adriana Rizzo.

June 20, 2025
Today’s Headlines

We copied the headlines stack on ICE raids/protests in LA, but there's a lot of other news too.

June 20, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Brief Updates from June Los Angeles Metro Committee Meetings: Ridership, Service Changes, and More

Metro ridership is growing, Metro low income (LIFE) program analysis, service changes this Sunday, Metro prepares for World Cup soccer, and an upcoming report on ICE rail impacts.

June 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Small Scale Manufacturing in Cities

It's clean, It's quiet, and it's really cool to walk by and see things being made.

June 19, 2025
