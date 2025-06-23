- SacBee Asks if Highway 37 Widening Is Dumping Money Into the Ocean
- Police Let Down SF on Vision Zero (ABC7)
- Pasadena Expects To OK Sales Of 17 Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
- More on Santa Cruz's New Rail Line (SFGate)
- Whole State Suffering from Trump's ICE Raids (OC Register)
- Metro Board Chair Wants Answers on Agencies Role in ICE Raids (LAist)
- L.A. City Looks To File Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Immigration Enforcement (LAT)
- Ice Targetting Car Washes (KTLA, News-Press)
- Attack on Iran Send Gas Prices Skyrocketing (CNN, USA Today)
- Oil and Gas Producers Get Billion Dollar Tax Break Under Trump Plan (World Oil)
- MAGA Wants to Sell Your Forrest (FresnoBee)
- San Diego County Offers Some Nice Hikes (Union-Trib)
- Congrats to our friends at Streetsblog LA and LongBeachize on Their Big Night at the LA Press Club
- And we got a Melanie Curry cameo!
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
SacBee weighs in on dumbest highway project in the state, ICE Screwing up California, Trump v Iran Causing Oil to Spike, Big Night for Streetsblog...oh, and all the regular news too.
Anti-Tesla Bills Are On the Rise Across America — But So Are Double-Agent Lobbyists
Do local communities' attempts to rein in America's most notorious automaker stand a chance if the lobbyists they hire are also representing Tesla?
La Verne Celebrates Metro A Line Station, Foothill Extension to Open Soon
The new $1.5 billion 9.1-mile Foothill A Line extension construction is complete, and Metro is currently testing. Rail service is expected to debut in the next couple months.
Report: California Needs A Stable Rail Funding Plan
“(Against Patchwork Framework) is not a specific proposal on where this funding should come from. It’s more about how we fund transit and how we allocate the money that we do have. In a post-pandemic reality, and a federal government that is not helpful, there’s still a lot we can do,” explains Adriana Rizzo.
Today’s Headlines
We copied the headlines stack on ICE raids/protests in LA, but there's a lot of other news too.
Brief Updates from June Los Angeles Metro Committee Meetings: Ridership, Service Changes, and More
Metro ridership is growing, Metro low income (LIFE) program analysis, service changes this Sunday, Metro prepares for World Cup soccer, and an upcoming report on ICE rail impacts.
Talking Headways Podcast: Small Scale Manufacturing in Cities
It's clean, It's quiet, and it's really cool to walk by and see things being made.