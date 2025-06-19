Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Oh man, those oil industry paid stories are everywhere.

9:34 AM PDT on June 19, 2025

  • Those Sponsored Oil Industry Articles from Yesterday Also In the (FresnoBee)
  • LA Cancels CicLAvia This Weekend Because of Immigration Raids/Protests (Biking In LA)
  • Here's a Map of the Public Lands in California Republicans Want to Sell (SF Chron)
  • Carlsbad Removing Pair of Traffic Circles (Union-Trib)
  • LA's "Cute" Benches Become Barricades During Protests (SF Gate)
  • Waymo Announces Partnership with League of American Bicyclists
  • Survey: Car Culture Still Dominates in US (Smart Cities Dive)
  • R's EV Tax is Punitive and Intentional (Washington Post)
  • Viral Couple Joins "No Kings" in Riverside on Wedding Day (OC Register)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

