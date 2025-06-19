- Those Sponsored Oil Industry Articles from Yesterday Also In the (FresnoBee)
- LA Cancels CicLAvia This Weekend Because of Immigration Raids/Protests (Biking In LA)
- Here's a Map of the Public Lands in California Republicans Want to Sell (SF Chron)
- Carlsbad Removing Pair of Traffic Circles (Union-Trib)
- LA's "Cute" Benches Become Barricades During Protests (SF Gate)
- Waymo Announces Partnership with League of American Bicyclists
- Survey: Car Culture Still Dominates in US (Smart Cities Dive)
- R's EV Tax is Punitive and Intentional (Washington Post)
- Viral Couple Joins "No Kings" in Riverside on Wedding Day (OC Register)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Oh man, those oil industry paid stories are everywhere.
More Low Speed Fail from Trump on High Speed Rail in CA
Is it newsworthy to report every time Donald Trump threatens High Speed Rail?
Follow-up on Valencia: SFMTA Cut Corners on the Corners
It’s hard to imagine a bike lane project that’s had more plans and public outreach than Valencia Street’s curbside-protected bike lanes. That’s why it was surprising to realize an important discrepancy between the approved plans and what SFMTA actually installed.
CTC Commissioners Face Test Next Week: Can They Push Back on Wasteful Highway Funding
“Highway expansions and car-dependent planning are driving up the cost of living for Californians,” said Hana Creger of The Greenlining Institute. “While state leaders pour billions into widening roads, everyday people are paying the price—through longer commutes, rising transportation costs, and communities pushed further from jobs, schools, and services.”
Wednesday’s Headlines
Between Trump, Oil Money, Transit Cuts, Highway Expansion, Delayed Safety Projects...this headline stack is downright depressing.
Commentary: Another Brush with Traffic Violence
Saturday evening I witnessed a terrifying crash caused by a reckless driver. It's just another example of a broken system.
Tuesday’s Headlines
CAHSR responds to federal "audit" with predetermined outcome.