Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

Between Trump, Oil Money, Transit Cuts, Highway Expansion, Delayed Safety Projects...this headline stack is downright depressing.

9:47 AM PDT on June 18, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

I'm home!

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

CTC Commissioners Face Test Next Week: Can They Push Back on Wasteful Highway Funding

“Highway expansions and car-dependent planning are driving up the cost of living for Californians,” said Hana Creger of The Greenlining Institute. “While state leaders pour billions into widening roads, everyday people are paying the price—through longer commutes, rising transportation costs, and communities pushed further from jobs, schools, and services.”

June 18, 2025
Streetsblog San Franciscotraffic violence

Commentary: Another Brush with Traffic Violence

Saturday evening I witnessed a terrifying crash caused by a reckless driver. It's just another example of a broken system.

June 17, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CAHSR responds to federal "audit" with predetermined outcome.

June 17, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Silver Tsunami: The Impending Wave of Seniors Will Inundate City Streets

What laws should your city be passing now to make sure that a historic number of elders can age in place — or at least with some grace?

June 16, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Goons Vandalize Sunset Dunes Again

Artists and advocates have already fixed some of the damage.

June 16, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Regular Headlines

Tragedy in Sacramento DOESN'T lead to safety fixes and many more headlines from up and down the Golden State.

June 16, 2025
See all posts