Wednesday’s Headlines

- Oil Industry Buying Articles in Newspapers (SacBee)
- Muni Service Cuts Start Saturday (SFChron)
- Poll: Majority of Californians Support CAHSR (LAT)
- Trump Makes It Clear HSR Funds Tied to Personal Feelings Towards Governor (Fresno Bee)
- VO Failing in the Bay (CBSLocal)
- Fresno Taking on Debt to Fix Dilapidated Roads (Fresno Bee)
- Another Highway Widening Boondoggle (EastBayTimes)
- And Another Highway Widening Boondoggle (SJSpotlight)
- Work on Last Exit Before Mexico on I-5 Postponed (Union-Trib)
- Pasadena Rejects Bids for Safety Project (Pasadena Now)
- Duffy: Comply w/ICE or No Transpo Funding! (The Independent)
- Op/Ed: New Fed. Tax on EV's Intentional War on Clean Air (FresnoBee)
- Weird Cars (RoboTaxis) Come to SD (Union-Trib)
- It's Going to Be Hot! There's Going to Be More Fires Because of New Fed. Rules (LAT)
