Tuesday’s Headlines

- CAHSR: Fed Audit Is Intentionally Misleading (FresnoBee)
- What Are Traffic Impacts of Great Highway Closure (SF Chron)
- Are There Automatic Speed Limits Near Parks? (SacBee)
- Yes, Its 25 mph.
- Fresno Mural Represents DACA Kids Arrival (FresnoBee)
- Bill Introduced Limiting Police Ability to Wear Masks (EastBayTimes)
- Trump's Raids Leave People Scared to Leave House, Still Have to Work (LAT)
- LA Press Club* Sues City Over Police Abuse During Protests (Daily News)
- Appeals Court Takes Up Case of Trump/Newsom/National Guard (OC Register)
- San Diego Rolls Back ADU Law (Union-Trib)
- Uber, Lyft and Road Builders Helped Kill Ill Funding for Chicago Transit. (SBCHI)
Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.
Streetsblog California will return to normal publication tomorrow.
*Disclosure: We're members.