Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CAHSR responds to federal "audit" with predetermined outcome.

4:33 AM PDT on June 17, 2025

  • CAHSR: Fed Audit Is Intentionally Misleading (FresnoBee)
  • What Are Traffic Impacts of Great Highway Closure (SF Chron)
  • Are There Automatic Speed Limits Near Parks? (SacBee)
    • Yes, Its 25 mph.
  • Fresno Mural Represents DACA Kids Arrival (FresnoBee)
  • Bill Introduced Limiting Police Ability to Wear Masks (EastBayTimes)
  • Trump's Raids Leave People Scared to Leave House, Still Have to Work (LAT)
  • LA Press Club* Sues City Over Police Abuse During Protests (Daily News)
  • Appeals Court Takes Up Case of Trump/Newsom/National Guard (OC Register)
  • San Diego Rolls Back ADU Law (Union-Trib)
  • Uber, Lyft and Road Builders Helped Kill Ill Funding for Chicago Transit. (SBCHI)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog California will return to normal publication tomorrow.

*Disclosure: We're members.

