Monday’s Regular Headlines

Tragedy in Sacramento DOESN'T lead to safety fixes and many more headlines from up and down the Golden State.

6:51 AM PDT on June 16, 2025

It was a year ago…and nothing has changed. Read the original story from the Sacramento Bee that precluded the top headline. https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/transportation/article290138934.html

  • One Year After Teen Died on Sac. Area Overpass, Deadly Conditions Remain (SacBee)
  • UCLA (and Google) Higher Density + Safe Infrastructure = Biking and Walking
  • Report Says Fresno Will Massively Shrink Due to Climate Change (Fresno Bee)
  • Sac Hosts Pride Parade (SacBee)
  • Last Day for Comments on Malibu PCH Safety Study (Caltrans, SM Next)
  • CA Won't Give Up HSR (LAT)
  • History, Equity Matter in Redevelopment of DTLB (LongBeachize)
  • CA Police Share License Plate Data with ICE (Merc-News)
  • Last Exit Before Mexico Closed for Construction on I5 (Union-Trib)
  • Driver Arrested for No Kings Hit and Run (SF Gate)
  • Driver At Large for No Kings Hit and Run in Riverside (LAT)
  • Current Big Beautiful Bill Will Pollute, Make Roads Dangerous (The Equation)
  • Extra $250 Tax on EV's Is Complete Nonsense (Newsmax)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Still traveling! Home tomorrow afternoon. - DN

Streetsblog California

Monday’s NO KINGS Headlines

I think they hurt his feelings.

June 16, 2025
Streetsblog California

California And Ten Other Friends Go to Battle with Trump Over EV’s

The plaintiffs in the suit are California, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

June 13, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Alameda Water Shuttle Service to Increase Starting in July

Woodstock is such a success, they're now going to stretch service to six days a week and the search has begun for a second boat so that can go up to seven.

June 13, 2025
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Today's headlines are dominated by the shocking assault on California by the federal government,

June 13, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Creating Positive Soundscapes in Cities

Chris Berdik on health and wellbeing, how our brains process sound and creating positive urban soundscapes.

June 13, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

Eliminating Municipal Parking Requirements Does Not Equate To Zero-Parking Homes

No, the Blumenfield-Raman parking reform motion will not result in a proliferation of "parking-free developments"

June 12, 2025
