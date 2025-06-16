Monday’s Regular Headlines

- One Year After Teen Died on Sac. Area Overpass, Deadly Conditions Remain (SacBee)
- UCLA (and Google) Higher Density + Safe Infrastructure = Biking and Walking
- Report Says Fresno Will Massively Shrink Due to Climate Change (Fresno Bee)
- Sac Hosts Pride Parade (SacBee)
- Last Day for Comments on Malibu PCH Safety Study (Caltrans, SM Next)
- CA Won't Give Up HSR (LAT)
- History, Equity Matter in Redevelopment of DTLB (LongBeachize)
- CA Police Share License Plate Data with ICE (Merc-News)
- Last Exit Before Mexico Closed for Construction on I5 (Union-Trib)
- Driver Arrested for No Kings Hit and Run (SF Gate)
- Driver At Large for No Kings Hit and Run in Riverside (LAT)
- Current Big Beautiful Bill Will Pollute, Make Roads Dangerous (The Equation)
- Extra $250 Tax on EV's Is Complete Nonsense (Newsmax)
Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.
Still traveling! Home tomorrow afternoon. - DN