Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Today's headlines are dominated by the shocking assault on California by the federal government,

9:17 AM PDT on June 13, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from the ongoing events in Los Angeles. - DN

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Creating Positive Soundscapes in Cities

Chris Berdik on health and wellbeing, how our brains process sound and creating positive urban soundscapes.

June 13, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

Eliminating Municipal Parking Requirements Does Not Equate To Zero-Parking Homes

No, the Blumenfield-Raman parking reform motion will not result in a proliferation of "parking-free developments"

June 12, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

SFMTA Leaves Valencia Bike Lanes Unfinished

The center-running lane is long gone and some finishing touches are coming to the parking-protected section from 15th to 23rd, but the lack of concrete infrastructure remains problematic. And then there's the last four blocks from 23rd to Cesar Chavez, which is still just a striped lane wedged between parked cars and moving traffic.

June 12, 2025
Streetsblog California

Op/Ed: California’s Momentum on Transportation Emission Reductions Stops Here?

California policymakers have a number of tools at their disposal to help address the weakening of the very climate policies they put in place.

Neil Matouka
June 12, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Trump looks to make it official, ICE raids and protests continue, No Kings Day this weekend and more...

June 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesMeasure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City Committee Advances Bike Lane Enforcement, Path Maintenance, and Measure HLA Ordinance

L.A. City is taking steps toward improved bike path maintenance, implementing camera enforcement of bike lanes, and further codifying Measure HLA.

June 11, 2025
See all posts