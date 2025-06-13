Friday’s Headlines

- Trump Attacks California
- Senator Padilla (LAT, SacBee)
- Los Angeles (LAT, Daily News, SF Chron)
- Immigration Courts (SacBee)
- Orange County (OC Register, OC Register)
- EV Regulations (SacBee)
- Governor Newsom (SF Chron)
- Authors (SF Chron)
- Non-Profits (SacBee)
- Weekends (Daily News)
- Ping-Pong on Rulings Regarding Returning Control of Guard to CA (SFGate)
- Looking for a No Kings Protest Near You? (SF Chron, FresnoBee, Samo Next, KTLA, SacBee)
- Op/Ed: Fresno Must Fix Broken Streets, Even if It Means Debt (FresnoBee)
Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.
As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from the ongoing events in Los Angeles. - DN