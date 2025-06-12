Thursday’s Headlines

- Trump Expected to Sign Legislation Halting CA's EV Laws Today (WPXI)
- Previous Coverage: Action Against Precedent, Probably Illegal
- Newsom/Bonta Promise Lawsuit
- More on ICE Protests in SoCal
- Map Shows National Guard Deployment (SF Chron)
- Federal Deployment Has Day in Court (LAT)
- Trump Threatens Immigrant Rights' Advocates (LAT)
- ICE Out of OC Rallies Continue Too (Register)
- DTLA Businesses Hit by Vandalism (Daily News)
- More on Newsom/Legislature/Transit Funding (Trains)
- Will Speed Cameras in Construction Zones Save Lives? (SacBee)
- Hotline for Soldiers Rights Flooded with Calls About Trump's Invasion of LA (FresnoBee)
- ICE Causing Chaos in Farming, Building, Legal Industries
- Senate Version of "Big Beautiful Bill" Overrides States Ability to Set Fuel Economy Standards (Heatmap)
- AMTRAK Adds More LA-SD Service (Union-Trib)
- Looking for a No Kings Protest Near You? (SF Chron, FresnoBee, Samo Next, KTLA)
