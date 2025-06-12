Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Trump looks to make it official, ICE raids and protests continue, No Kings Day this weekend and more...

5:46 AM PDT on June 12, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from the ongoing events in Los Angeles. - DN

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Op/Ed: California’s Momentum on Transportation Emission Reductions Stops Here?

California policymakers have a number of tools at their disposal to help address the weakening of the very climate policies they put in place.

Neil Matouka
June 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesMeasure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City Committee Advances Bike Lane Enforcement, Path Maintenance, and Measure HLA Ordinance

L.A. City is taking steps toward improved bike path maintenance, implementing camera enforcement of bike lanes, and further codifying Measure HLA.

June 11, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Bike East Bay Celebrates Six Protected Bike Lanes in Oakland

Protected bike lanes under construction on 7th/8th, 14th, 20th, Harrison Street, Grand Avenue, and Fruitvale Avenue.

June 11, 2025
StreetSmart

StreetSmart Episode 8: Greenlining Institute’s Hana Creger

Do you want to start winning? Creger recommends better messaging.

June 11, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

More on the protests and there's more going on around the state!

June 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: ICE Protests Continue in Downtown L.A.

Standoffs continue for fifth day. Protestors again closed the 101 Freeway.

June 10, 2025
