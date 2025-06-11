Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Protests (SF Gate, LBPost, LAT, OC Register)
- LAPD Unsure How to Work with Trump's Agitators (LAT)
- Soccer Fans Nervous About LA/USA's Ability to Host in 2026 (LAT)
- With Bike Highway Bill Moving, What Would They Look Like? (CalBike)
- Woman Doored by Waymo Blocked by Another Waymo Files Suit in SF (Silicon Valley.com)
- Long Beach Artist Turns Vacant Storefronts Into Murals (LongBeachize)
- Railyard -> Soccer Stadium (SacBee)
- If You See Smoke in Cleveland National Forest, Tell the Firefighters! (Union-Trib)
- Will Brightline Help Revitalize SoCal Cities w/Stations?(CityLab)
- Gas Stations Getting Bigger to Make Space for EV Chargers (NYT)
Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.
As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from the ongoing events in Los Angeles. - DN