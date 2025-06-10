Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines

More on Trump v California, the state budget, and phew - we dodged the transit fiscal cliff.

5:10 AM PDT on June 10, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

As I'm currently traveling with my family, I'm going to let Streetsblog L.A. handle most of the headlines from the ongoing events in Los Angeles. - DN

Streetsblog California

Legislative Update at the Halfway Point: June 10, 2025

There's a lot of good legislation that's still alive.

June 10, 2025
Transportation Funding

Last Year’s Cuts to Active Transportation Now the Norm in State Budget

Last year's ATP funded a whopping 13 projects throughout the state. This year's will probably be similar.

June 10, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Duffy’s Latest Hits: Another Attack on Making Infrastructure More Equitable

Leave it to Sean Duffy to turn a simple grant announcement into another war on equity.

June 9, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Marley Blonsky Talks Getting ‘All Bodies On Bikes’

At a recent webinar, cycling influencer Marley Blonskey talked about her journey — and why the bike industry needs to embrace "body neutrality."

June 9, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Thousands Peacefully Rally for Release of Labor Leader David Huerta

"¡Estamos aqui! ¡Pertenecemos aqui! We are here and we belong here!"

June 9, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

Advocates Install Bus Benches in San Francisco

SF Bay Area Bench Collective installs first eight guerrilla transit benches at bus stops in the Mission.

June 9, 2025
